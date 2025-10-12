GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Police impound 28 vehicles over unpaid traffic fines

Police crack down on motorists with long-overdue violations and unrenewed licences

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Many of the impounded vehicles had outstanding fines for serious offences, while some drivers had failed to renew their licences for years despite repeated reminders.
Dubai: Dubai Police have impounded 28 vehicles found with multiple unpaid traffic violations during recent inspection campaigns carried out by the General Department of Traffic, represented by the Violations Monitoring Department.

The move comes as part of ongoing efforts to enhance road safety, reduce reckless driving, and ensure compliance with traffic laws. It also aligns with Decree No. (29) of 2015, which authorises the impoundment of vehicles whose accumulated fines exceed Dh6,000.

According to Dubai Police, several of the impounded vehicles had outstanding fines for serious offences, while some drivers had failed to renew their licences for years despite repeated reminders.

Officials stressed that the measure aims not only to enforce payment compliance but also to encourage motorists to take responsibility for maintaining up-to-date documentation and observing traffic regulations.

Motorists were urged to regularly check for outstanding fines and make timely payments through official channels, including the Dubai Police smart app and website, to avoid legal action or vehicle impoundment.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Related Topics:
dubai traffic finesDubaiDubai Police

