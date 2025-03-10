From speeding to phone use – find out the fines, black points and impoundment penalties
Dubai: Dubai Police has introduced advanced artificial intelligence (AI) radar systems to monitor traffic violations with greater accuracy.
Installed across major roads and intersections, these radars go beyond detecting speeding. They can also identify red-light offences, dangerous lane changes, and even distracted driving.
Motorists face hefty fines, black points, and possible vehicle impoundment if caught. Authorities are urging drivers to stay updated on the rules and drive responsibly to avoid penalties and ensure safer roads.
Here is a breakdown of the traffic violations these AI-powered radars can detect, along with the corresponding fines, black points, and impoundment details:
Exceeding the speed limit by more than 80 km/h
Fine: Dh3,000
Black Points: 23
Vehicle impoundment: 60 days (light vehicles)
Exceeding the speed limit by more than 60 km/h
Fine: Dh2,000
Black Points: 12
Vehicle impoundment: 30 days (light vehicles)
Exceeding the speed limit by no more than 50 km/h
Fine: Dh1,000
Exceeding the speed limit by no more than 40 km/h
Fine: Dh700
Exceeding the speed limit by no more than 30 km/h
Fine: Dh600
Exceeding the speed limit by no more than 20 km/h
Fine: Dh300
As per the UAE Traffic Law, motorists who jump a red light face a fine of Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points, and the vehicle being impounded for 30 days. In Dubai to release the vehicle from impound, you have to pay Dh50,000, as per Decree No. 30 of 2023.
Additionally, drivers who fail to stay within designated lanes face a Dh400 fine. The AI radar system can identify aggressive or careless driving patterns, including:
Driving on the hard shoulder
Crossing solid lines (which is prohibited for overtaking or turning)
Sudden swerving
Tailgating (driving dangerously close to the vehicle in front)
To maintain safe driving distances, the 'two-second rule' is recommended -ensuring there’s enough distance between your vehicle and the one ahead to pass the same point two seconds later.
The radar system detects hand movements and phone screen lights to identify distracted drivers. Those caught using their phones while driving face:
Fine: Dh800
Black Points: 4
Accoridng to Dubai Police offenders also face a a 30-day vehicle impoundment.
The AI radar can accurately identify seat belt violations, even distinguishing between clothing and a seat belt in low-light conditions. Failure to wear a seat belt results in:
Fine: Dh400
Black Points: 4
The radar system can also detect unauthorised window tinting, including tinted windshields. While certain exemptions exist for medical or other approved reasons, unauthorised tinting poses a safety risk, and violations are forwarded to authorities for further action.
As per the UAE Traffic Law, the maximum level of tinting on car windows can be 50 per cent. This limit applies to the side and rear windows. The windshield, however, needs to be clear for the driver to see.
Previously, Dubai Police has advised motorists to make sure any tint they put on the windshield should not be more than 5.5 inches or 15cm in width.
Violating these rules leads to a fine of Dh1,500 anywhere in the UAE. In Dubai, your vehicle can also be impounded if the car’s windows are tinted beyond the permissible limit. To release the vehicle, you would be required to pay Dh10,000, according to Decree No. 30 of 2023.
Vehicles with modifications that increase noise levels or enhance speed will face strict penalties under Article 2 of Decree No. 30 of 2023:
Fine: Dh2,000
Black Points: 12
Vehicle release fee: Up to Dh10,000
If you are driving with a expired vehicle registration, you will face the following penalties:
Fine: Dh500
Black Points: 4
Vehicle impoundment: 7 days
This article was published on May 26, 2025 and has been updated since.