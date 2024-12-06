Next time you get behind the wheel, take a moment to reflect on the key points, guidelines, and regulations surrounding seat belt use in the UAE.

How seat belts work Seat belts are designed to protect you during a collision by distributing the forces across your body. Remember these points when bucking up:

• The lap belt should sit snugly across your hips, while the shoulder belt should rest comfortably across your chest and shoulder, avoiding your neck.

• A loose seatbelt offers minimal protection. Always ensure it's securely fastened.

• Never share a seatbelt.



Source: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) handbook

Is it mandatory to wear a seat belt?

It is mandatory for all passengers in the UAE, including those in the rear seats, to wear seat belts. Pregnant women are also strongly advised to wear seat belts to safeguard both themselves and their unborn child.

Children’s safety - car seats are a must

According to UAE traffic laws, children under four years old must be secured in an appropriate car seat, while all children under the age of 10 should ride in the back seat. For guidance on selecting the right car seat for your child, including when to transition between rear- and forward-facing options, refer to this guide.

Fines and penalties for non-compliance

The UAE’s Federal Traffic Law enforces strict penalties for failing to wear a seat belt:

• All passengers, including those in the back seat, must wear seat belts. If this rule is violated, the driver will face a Dh400 fine and four black points.

• Children under four years old must be secured in a child safety seat. Violators are subject to the same Dh400 fine and four black points.

• Front seat passengers must be at least 145 cm tall and not younger than 10 years old.

AI-powered radars to enforce seat belt use

Recently, Dubai Police has implemented advanced radar systems equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) to detect violations such as failure to wear a seat belt, improper lane changes, and mobile phone use while driving. These radars can distinguish between clothing and a seat belt—even in low-light conditions.