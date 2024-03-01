Sharjah: Sharjah Police fined 146,201 drivers for failing to wear seatbelts in 2023, a senior official told Gulf News.
Colonel Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, director of the force’s Traffic and Patrols Department, explained that the seatbelt is a critical, life-saving component that significantly slows down body motion in case of a vehicle collision and reduces the forces exerted on the driver and passengers.
“Failing to fasten the seat belt has been blamed for serious injuries and deaths of motorists of different nationalities and ages across the emirate,” he said.
“Wearing seat belts is important as it reduces 70 per cent injuries in case of an accident,” Col. Al Naqbi said.
Buckle up campaigns
The media and public relations department of Sharjah Police has launched several campaigns to raise public awareness on the importance of fastening the seat belt.
“Such awareness programmes have helped enlighten people on the issue,” he said.
Sharjah Police said that speed radars and camera devices in Sharjah had been activated to catch both the driver and the passenger in the front seat who was not wearing a seatbelt.
Know the law
According to the amendments in the Federal Traffic Law No. 178, Article 51, every person in a car must wear a seat belt.
“Should anyone in the vehicle fail to buckle up, a fine of Dh400 and four black points would be slapped on the driver,” the rule says.
The officials stressed the necessity of children sitting in the seats assigned to them in the back seat of the vehicle, to ensure their safety from the danger of being pushed out of the vehicle in case of a traffic accident.
Appeal
He appealed to drivers and their companions to adhere to fastening the seat belt immediately upon boarding the vehicle and using safety tips before starting to drive, in order to preserve traffic safety and security for all.