Dubai Police warn of online scams involving fake tickets

Residents urged to buy concert, event and travel tickets only through official platforms
Dubai Police have warned the public against online scams involving fake tickets for concerts, entertainment events, sporting activities and travel, urging residents to make purchases only through official and authorised platforms.
The warning was issued by the Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation as part of Dubai Police’s ongoing #BewareOfFraud awareness campaign.
Police said fraudsters are increasingly exploiting high demand and limited availability by promoting nonexistent tickets through fake websites and unverified social media accounts. These platforms often mimic the names or branding of well-known organisers or official entities to appear legitimate.
Victims are typically asked to transfer money or provide bank card details, only to later discover that no ticket was issued or that unauthorised transactions have been made from their accounts.
Dubai Police advised the public to buy tickets exclusively from official organiser websites or approved ticketing platforms, and to carefully verify website links before making payments. They also urged caution when encountering offers priced significantly below market rates.
The force called on the public to report suspicious websites, fake platforms or attempted scams through the Dubai Police smart app, by calling 901, or via the eCrime platform for reporting cybercrime.
