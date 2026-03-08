GOLD/FOREX
Court and Crime

Dubai Police issue warning over fake gold and insurance ads online

Dubai Police also advised the public to report suspected fraud through official channels

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Dubai: Dubai Police have warned residents about fraudulent social media advertisements claiming to offer vehicle insurance or sell gold and jewellery at competitive prices through fake companies.

The advisory, shared through the force’s official channels, cautioned the public against interacting with suspicious messages or advertisements circulating online.

Authorities urged residents not to share personal or financial information with unknown callers or through links sent via unsolicited messages.

Dubai Police also advised the public to report suspected fraud through official channels, including the Dubai Police app, the Dubai Police website, or by calling the 901 non-emergency call centre.

Residents can also submit cybercrime complaints through the eCrime platform dedicated to online fraud reports.

