That 'easy money' side hustle? Dubai Police say it’s probably a scam

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Unsplash

If your phone lights up with a message promising quick cash for barely lifting a finger, pause. Then pause again. Dubai Police are warning residents about a surge in fake part-time, remote job scams — and yes, they’re getting sneakier.

The pitch is always dreamy: work from home, flexible hours, simple online tasks, fast payouts. Scammers are splashing these offers across social media and messaging apps, tapping into our very real desire to boost our income without burning out. Who wouldn’t be tempted?

Here’s where things turn sour. Once you bite, you’re asked to pay a “registration” or “activation” fee, move some money to unlock your account, or hand over personal and banking details. In some cases, things get even messier: fraudsters have used victims’ bank accounts for suspicious or illegal transactions, leaving innocent people exposed to serious legal trouble. Not exactly the side hustle you signed up for.

As part of their #BewareOfFraud campaign, Dubai Police are reiterating a simple truth worth memorising: legitimate employers do not charge you to hire you. Ever. If money is going out before a salary comes in, alarms should be ringing.

The advice is refreshingly straightforward. Don’t share personal or banking information with unverified contacts. Never transfer money in exchange for a job. And stick to officially recognised, trusted organisations.

If something feels off, trust that instinct and report it via the eCrime platform or by calling 901 for non-emergencies. Because staying digitally savvy is still the smartest way to keep scammers firmly blocked.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
