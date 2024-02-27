Sharjah: The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) seized 2,409 illegal devices mimicking migratory bird sounds and 195 endangered animals and birds in 2023.
The seizures followed raids on houses, farms, estates and veterinary clinics in Khudairah, Zubeida, Mahdhab, Al Jubail, Al Heera and Al Khazamiya.
EPAA Chairperson Hana Saif Al Suwaidi said nine violations were recorded in total.
The birds seized included five stone-curlews in the migratory category, 43 falcons in the raptor category, 108 seagulls and 30 ducks in the marine category and a Houbara bustard in the terrestrial category.
Five Egyptian goose, two baboons and a pit bull were also seized.
Al Suwaidi warned animal and bird breeders to comply with regulations as fines can reach up to Dh100,000 for violations.
She emphasised the necessity of reporting violators who breed rare and predatory animals in farms and houses as well as those who trade in them illegally.