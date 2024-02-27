Dubai: During the week ending March 1, a week-long campaign seeks to add 50,000 more mangrove trees in the UAE as part of the 44th Planting Week, which kicked off yesterday (Monday, February 26).

Under the theme “Together, Let’s Plant the UAE”, the initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of planting trees, encouraging people to contribute to preserving the environment, biodiversity, and addressing environmental and climate-related challenges.

During the Planting Week all concerned authorities will participate in planting activities across all the emirates of the UAE, fostering engagement with diverse social groups.

50,000 mangrove seedlings

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) is supplying 50,000 mangrove seedlings to participating entities, supporting the UAE’s ambitious pledge to plant 100 million mangrove trees by 2030.

This substantial effort leverages mangroves as natural carbon sinks, contributing to nature-based solutions for combating climate change and reducing carbon emissions on both local and global scales.

Undertaking such initiatives will significantly contribute to the efforts to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “Trees function as complete ecosystems, offering not just an aesthetically pleasing environment and cooler temperatures but also serving as habitats for various birds and other creatures.”

She explained that trees also play a crucial role in reducing carbon dioxide levels, producing oxygen, and yielding numerous agricultural crops.

Education drive

“During Planting Week, our aim is to educate the community about the significance of tree planting and the wide-ranging benefits it brings, encouraging greater participation in tree planting, preservation, and development activities.”

She added: “The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan held a strong passion for planting efforts since the formation of the nation. His vision and focus on engaging the community in tree planting efforts laid the foundation for our current approach. I urge community members to participate in Planting Week activities, aiming to make it an opportunity for continuous year-round planting.”

Vision

Dr. Amna emphasised that MOCCAE is committed to assisting all relevant stakeholders and the UAE society in adopting nature-based solutions as integral to the state’s strategic vision for achieving Net Zero by 2050.

This involves cultivating a sustainable living environment and enhancing the community’s connection with nature.

The 44th Planting Week focuses on integrating innovative technologies and practices, involving diverse sectors, including People of Determination, to contribute to green space preservation and expansion.