Why Abu Dhabi’s Liwa Date Festival is a must-visit?

Abu Dhabi: Something interesting is going on in Liwa, a desert region outside Abu Dhabi in the Western District, part of the Arabian Peninsula’s renowned Empty Quarter. But is it worth going to the desert in the middle of summer?

Local produce and live entertainment

The 10-day annual Liwa Date Festival promises an unforgettable experience filled with local produce, handicrafts, and live entertainment — all with free entry.

The festival emphasises the cultural importance of date farming in the Al Dhafra region, offering visitors a deep dive into the rich traditions and customs of the UAE.

People can learn about dates and taste different kinds that grow in the UAE.

What to see and do?

The most important events at the festival are the date competitions with the main one being the award for the “Best Date Fruit”. There’s also accolades for the “Heaviest Date Branch” and the “Best Date Basket Display”, as well as an auction where the fruits have been known to sell for upwards of Dh6,000.

For visitors, the festival offer a chance to learn more about local farmers and how they harvest, process and cultivate dates. There are also several stalls selling all things date-related including date-filled pastries, date infused beverages and date syrup.

8 reasons why you should visit Liwa Date Festival

To learn about the most famous types of dates To attend handicraft teaching workshops, including those for children. To enjoy the competitions held during the festival, such as “Best Date Farms” and “Best Date Fruit.” To attend auctions to lay your hands on some of the most expensive dates, with prices going up to Dh6,000 To learn about agricultural equipment used in palm cultivation and date picking To enjoy poetry evenings To learn more about palm cultivation through lectures and seminars To learn about the uses of palm trunks and leaves over the years, as they were relied upon in ancient times in construction, handicrafts, and tool making

Dough balls and date syrup

But it’s not only about dates. Visitors can also wander the event’s rambling souk, where stalls are filled with traditional Emirati crafts such as pottery, weaving, and metalwork. Foodies can enjoy a host of local culinary offerings — with everything from Al Harees, a type of savoury porridge to luqaimat, crispy dough balls coated in sticky date syrup. Live cooking demonstrations from local chefs are also part of the line-up.

The children’s village is ideal for families and offers activities such as storytelling, traditional games and hands-on workshops where little ones can learn more about the significance of the date in Emirati society. There’s also camel rides, traditional music, arts and crafts and falconry displays for the whole family to enjoy.

Making farming better

The Liwa Dates Festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority every year, brings together people who grow, sell, market or specialise in dates — such as farmers, investors and germination specialists. It seeks to make date farming better and more popular, helping farmers learn new things and share ideas. The goal is to keep date farming strong in the UAE.