UAE dispatches second relief ship to Lebanon carrying 3,000 tons of aid

Dubai: A second UAE humanitarian aid ship has departed from the Port of Jebel Ali, bound for the Port of Beirut, carrying 3,000 tons of relief materials.

This shipment is part of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' initiative, launched in early October. The UAE continues its extensive air and sea relief efforts under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the supervision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The initiative is also overseen by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

The aid package includes a wide range of essential supplies, such as food, winter clothing, and items specifically designed for children and women.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations and a member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to supporting global humanitarian efforts. He emphasized that the UAE’s relief efforts are driven by a strong desire to help those in need, particularly the Lebanese people facing challenging circumstances.