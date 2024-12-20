The comedians and their shows:

Trevor Noah (April 26):

Trevor Noah

The former Daily Show host and internationally acclaimed comedian returns to Abu Dhabi after a sold-out show in 2024. Known for his sharp wit, incisive social commentary, and ability to tackle complex issues with humor, Noah is set to deliver another unforgettable performance that blends intelligence and hilarity.

Kevin Hart (May 2):

Kevin Hart Image Credit: Supplied

A Hollywood powerhouse both on and off the stage, Kevin Hart brings his unparalleled energy and larger-than-life personality to Abu Dhabi. With a resume boasting blockbuster films, best-selling books, and stand-up specials that dominate streaming platforms, Hart’s show is guaranteed to leave audiences in stitches.

Michael McIntyre (May 10):

Britain’s most beloved comedian and television sensation, McIntyre, is renowned for his record-breaking tours and hilarious observations on everyday life. His relatable humor, quick wit, and charming delivery have made him a global favorite, promising a show that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

Gabriel Iglesias (May 3):

Known as “Fluffy” to his millions of fans, Gabriel Iglesias is a viral comedy sensation whose storytelling, uncanny impressions, and self-deprecating humor make him one of the most recognizable faces in stand-up today. Expect a night of hilarity as he shares his unique perspective on life and family.

Gad Elmaleh (May 30):

Celebrated for his seamless blend of French and English comedy, the French-Moroccan comedian has achieved global acclaim through his Netflix specials and sold-out international tours. Elmaleh’s ability to find humor in cultural nuances ensures a show that’s as thought-provoking as it is entertaining.

Bill Burr (July 12):

Comedy heavyweight Bill Burr