Dubai: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who was in Dubai to promote his directorial debut Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure on Thursday afternoon, described his latest project as his ultimate dream.

"This movie is not just a spectacle, but a movie that's rich in story-telling. Get ready to be enchanted. It took us more than four years to complete this film," said Mohanlal at a press conference in the UAE.

Dressed in a stylish light green jacket paired with a white shirt, Mohanlal made a striking impression as he interacted with his legion of fans and media gathered at The Dubai Mall along with unveiling one of the songs from the 3D adventure film. The song 'Isabella' that was unveiled on the LED screens above the Dubai Aquarium at the Dubai Mall was shot entirely in underwater.

"I could have easily directed an action film, but I wanted to do a children's film becuase I believe there's a child within me who is keen to watch such family-friendly films. I was also particular that I wanted to direct a film that's extraordinary," said Mohanlal.

Set against a mythical backdrop intertwined with Portugal’s colonial history, Barroz featuring an International cast of Spanish and Portugese actor delves into themes of loyalty, legacy, and redemption. The film, which sees Mohanlal play the titular role of a loyal servant to royalty, has already generated significant buzz for its visually stunning storytelling.

"It's a movie that will appeal to both children and adults ... It wasn't an easy film to make but we saw this through," said Mohanlal.

While the actor has ruled the Malayalam film industry for over four decades and acted in over 350 films, this is his first stab at directing.

"Our Kerala film industry is very small but we have a rich history of making movies that are rich in experiments. This is my way of paying it forward," he added.

The actor also spoke about the challenges that he had to battle including changing the cast members at the last minute following COVID-19.

"From cast changes to COVID, we saw a string of hurdles ... Also remember, it's a full 3D film and was shot in that manner. It wasn't an easy project to pull off. But this film is no longer in my hands, it's upto you all now to make it soar," he added.

Mohanlal’s dream project

In an earlier interview with Gulf News in 2022, Mohanlal described Barroz as the culmination of his creative aspirations.

“It’s a fantasy film filled with actors from Spain and Portugal. It will be one of a kind ... Directing a film is a dream come true. Barroz is not just a story; it’s a journey of imagination and emotion,” he said.

Initially conceptualized as a play, the script’s potential led to its transformation into a 3D cinematic spectacle.

“Direction was never on my mind, but this was such a unique project that I felt I had to take it on,” added Mohanlal.