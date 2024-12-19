‘Split psyche’

During the trial, Pelicot’s defence lawyer, Beatrice Zavarro dug into his chaotic upbringing - which he claims included sexual abuse - and described a shaky mental state to explain the “perversity” behind his crimes.

Born near Paris in 1952, Pelicot contended with a “dysfunctional family environment,” said one psychiatric expert, where he experienced “psychological, physical and sexual abuse”.

As a child, he lived in a rehabilitation centre for prisoners for a few years while his parents worked as guards. He said he was first sexually assaulted at age nine when a male nurse at a hospital forced him to perform oral sex.

That rape could have caused “a split in his psyche”, said psychologist Annabelle Montagne, who described him as a “self-centred” man who tended to “consider other people as objects to manipulate, to lie to”.

He allegedly wrote to his family a decade ago about this assault and a second incident during which a young woman sexually abused him when he was a teenager working on a building site.

Pelicot’s brother refuted this during the trial, which provoked one of the defendant’s rare angry outbursts during the proceedings.

The 72-year-old insisted that both sides - the doting father and the manipulative “monster” described by his co-defendants are “the same man”.

For his daughter, he is the “worst sexual criminal of the last 20 years”.

At the end of the trial, Pelicot asked his family to accept his apology.

“I regret what I did, making (my family) suffer... I ask them for forgiveness,” he said.

Dominique Pelicot will not be eligible for parole until he has served two-thirds of his sentence.