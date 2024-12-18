A lengthy legal battle

The case remained in limbo for 11 years until the Punjab and Haryana High Court finally referred the matter to a mediation and conciliation center in November 2024. During the mediation process, all parties involved, including the estranged wife and their three adult children, reached an agreement to dissolve the marriage.

The financial toll

To fulfill his part of the settlement, the husband had to sell a significant portion of his agricultural land. He paid Rs 2.16 crore through a demand draft and an additional Rs 50 lakh in cash from the proceeds of his recent crop sales. He also gave his wife gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 40 lakh.