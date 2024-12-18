Dubai: Dubai: A 70-year-old farmer from the Indian state of Haryana has decided to end his 44-year marriage after a grueling 18-year legal battle. To finalize the divorce, he agreed to pay his estranged wife a staggering Rs 3.07 crore (Dh 1.33 million) in permanent alimony.
The couple, who married in 1980 and have three children, had been living separately since 2006. The husband initiated the divorce proceedings in 2013, citing mental cruelty as the reason for the separation. However, his initial plea was rejected by a family court in Karnal.
A lengthy legal battle
The case remained in limbo for 11 years until the Punjab and Haryana High Court finally referred the matter to a mediation and conciliation center in November 2024. During the mediation process, all parties involved, including the estranged wife and their three adult children, reached an agreement to dissolve the marriage.
The financial toll
To fulfill his part of the settlement, the husband had to sell a significant portion of his agricultural land. He paid Rs 2.16 crore through a demand draft and an additional Rs 50 lakh in cash from the proceeds of his recent crop sales. He also gave his wife gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 40 lakh.
While the divorce marks the end of a long and challenging chapter in their lives, it also brings a sense of closure for both parties. The settlement ensures that the wife and children will have financial security, while the husband can finally move on with his life.