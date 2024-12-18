Bollywood rapper Badshah seems to have courted trouble once again, this time for an alleged traffic rule violation in Gurugram, a city in the northern Indian state of Haryana, near New Delhi.

Reports indicate that the artist was fined Rs15,500 (approximately 670 AED) for purportedly driving on the wrong side of the road on December 15 while traveling to a concert headlined by Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, where he was set to perform.

Gurugram Police revealed that the incident involved a convoy of three vehicles, including a Mahindra Thar registered under the name Dipender Hooda of Panipat.

According to Virender Vij, Gurugram’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hooda was driving the Thar, which was fined Rs15,500 (Dh670) under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous and wrong-side driving. In a report published on Hindustan Times, Vij further clarified that while Badshah was part of the convoy, it remains unclear whether he was behind the wheel.

Reacting to the allegations, Badshah’s team issued a strong denial.

“We are issuing this statement to address recent defamatory reports and false accusations regarding a traffic incident involving Badshah following the Karan Aujla concert on December 15th, 2024, in the Delhi NCR region. These reports allege that Badshah was involved in a traffic violation, specifically driving on the wrong side of the road. We want to unequivocally state that this allegation is completely false,” the statement read.

Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram Police Public Relations Officer, shared additional details, noting that the investigation was based on the number plate of one of the vehicles involved.

“The other two vehicles in the convoy carried temporary registrations, and further investigations are ongoing,” Kumar told India Today.