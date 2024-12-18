Dubai: After topping the charts in the ECB D50 tournament, former UAE skipper CP Rizwan is eyeing a return to international cricket. His impressive performance — 325 runs in five innings with four unbeaten — has reignited hopes of reclaiming his spot in the national team.

The 36-year-old middle-order batter, who last played for the UAE in March during a Cricket World Cup League 2 match against Canada, remains determined despite being out of the squad for nine months. Rizwan, who led the UAE to their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup win against Namibia in 2022, is now focused on proving his worth.

“I always dream of coming back into the UAE team,” Rizwan told Gulf News. “Performance is in our control, while selection is not. D50 is the most premium domestic tournament in UAE, so I want to score big and showcase my intentions to play for the country again. Thankfully, I topped the batting charts.”

Sharpening skills in the UK

Rizwan has been relentless in his efforts, combining rigorous fitness training with a stint in the UK this summer, where challenging conditions further honed his skills.

Under his captaincy, the UAE narrowly lost to the Netherlands in the ICC T20 World Cup and delivered a commendable fight against Sri Lanka. Reflecting on the historic World Cup win against Namibia, Rizwan said:

Gaining Experience in franchise cricket

“It is a great moment for UAE cricket, first-ever victory in a World Cup. Today all departments clicked, so I’m really happy for the win.”

Beyond domestic and international cricket, Rizwan has been gaining valuable experience in franchise leagues. He was part of the Gulf Giants’ victorious DP World ILT20 campaign in 2023 and featured for the New York Strikers in the T10 League. These opportunities have broadened his skill set, making him a more versatile and dependable player.

UAE’s focus on 50-over cricket

The UAE’s struggles in the 50-over format remain a concern, with the team at the bottom of the Cricket World Cup League 2 table, securing only four points from two wins. Coach Lalchand Rajput emphasised the need to prioritise this longer format, citing players’ limited exposure as a key issue.

“The 50-over format is an area we really need to focus on. Most players are accustomed to T10 or T20, so their mindset, game, and fitness are geared towards shorter formats. This leads to struggles in the latter stages of 50-over innings. After the ILT20, we plan to address this issue.”

The veteran batter has scored 1,271 international runs in his 60 whiteball matches. Image Credit: Supplied

Hope amid challenges

Despite these setbacks, Rajput remains optimistic about the team’s chances of retaining their ODI status.

“I would definitely say it is concerning, but nothing is impossible. With the right attitude, we can come back strongly. We still have over 20 matches left, and if we can win 15, we still have a chance to qualify. I’m confident we will maintain our one-day status,” he added.

Rajput plans to evaluate around 45 players, including top performers from the D50 tournament, during a training camp after the DP World ILT20 League. The camp’s focus will be on improving fitness and adapting skills to the longer white-ball format.

Rizwan’s long-term vision

Despite the challenges, Rizwan remains steadfast in his aspirations.