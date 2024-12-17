Brisbane: Australia pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss the rest of the Test series against India after injuring his right calf during his warm-up before play in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Hazlewood, who missed the second Test in Adelaide with a side strain, bowled just one over before leaving the field on the fourth day of the third Test at the Gabba.

With the series locked at 1-1 and the Test seemingly on course for a draw, the 33-year-old’s latest injury is a major blow to the hosts.

“Josh Hazlewood has sustained a right-sided calf strain, which will prevent him from playing any further part in the Test match against India in Brisbane,” a Cricket Australia statement said.

“He sustained the injury during the warm-up this morning and after bowling one over was unable to continue.

“He is likely to miss the remainder of the Test series. A squad replacement will be made in due course.”

Injury worry

Australia’s bowling coach Daniel Vettori said Hazlewood was despondent after suffering the injury.

“He felt it this morning in warm-ups and gave it a good crack,” Vettori said.

“It’s just unfortunate for him to come back, put so much effort in after another injury from the side strain in the last Test and to pick up a calf strain, particularly in these circumstances, was tough on him.

“He’s one of the best bowlers in the world and it obviously affects the whole team.”

The fourth Test begins in Melbourne on December 26 with the fifth and final Test in Sydney from January 3.

Vettori said that while he wasn’t a selector, the obvious choice to replace Hazlewood in Melbourne was Scott Boland.

The 35-year-old Boland stepped in for Hazlewood in the pink-ball second Test, which Australia won by 10 wickets to level the series.