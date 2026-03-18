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From Hardik Pandya to Shubman Gill to Rajat Patidar, meet the captains for IPL 2026

Competition will begin on March 28, with defending champions RCB taking on SRH

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
4 MIN READ
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League 2025 crown beating Punjab Kings in the finals.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League 2025 crown beating Punjab Kings in the finals.
AFP

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to kick off later this month, with excitement building around the tournament. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the first phase of the fixtures on March 12. The competition will begin on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Here’s a look at the captains who will be eager to make a strong impact this season, apart from established stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

Rajat Patidar — Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Defending champions RCB will continue with Rajat Patidar as captain after he guided them to their maiden IPL title in 2025. With Virat Kohli alongside him, the team will aim to secure back-to-back championships. However, former India cricketer Anil Kumble believes it will be a tough challenge. “It’s not going to be easy for Rajat Patidar’s RCB to win back-to-back titles. Only CSK and MI have managed to win trophies consecutively before,” he said.

Ruturaj Gaikwad — Chennai Super Kings

The 29-year-old has had a modest record as captain so far, winning eight of the 19 matches he has led. Recently, strong rumours suggested that Sanju Samson, who was traded from Rajasthan Royals, could be considered for the captaincy. However, CSK dismissed the speculation and confirmed Gaikwad would continue in the role. “Definitely, we will be going for the sixth title this year,” Gaikwad said during the recent team jersey launch.

Shreyas Iyer — Punjab Kings

After leaving KKR, Shreyas Iyer has settled in at Punjab Kings. The Mumbai batter has captained in 87 IPL matches, winning 48 of them. Iyer also made history by becoming the first captain in IPL history to reach back-to-back finals with two different teams.

Shubman Gill — Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill is widely regarded as a promising leader. He succeeded Hardik Pandya after the 2023 season, but the journey has not been entirely smooth. Gill has won 14 of the 27 matches he has captained. The 2026 edition will be his third season leading the side. GT failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2024 and were knocked out in the eliminator by Mumbai Indians in 2025. The franchise has not reached an IPL final since 2023.

Hardik Pandya — Mumbai Indians

After his success with Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya was expected to bring similar results to Mumbai Indians. However, since taking over in 2024, the star all-rounder has struggled to deliver consistent success, recording 35 wins from 60 matches as captain.

Ajinkya Rahane — Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders made a bold move by appointing Ajinkya Rahane as captain. The Mumbai-born batter has led teams in 38 IPL matches, winning 14 of them. KKR finished eighth last season and will be hoping for a turnaround in 2026. Individually, Rahane performed well last year, scoring 390 runs in 12 innings at an average of 35.45.

Pat Cummins — Sunrisers Hyderabad

Australia’s Pat Cummins has enjoyed significant success on the international stage but has yet to replicate the same with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite his impressive resume, his IPL captaincy record with SRH stands at 15 wins in 30 matches.

Rishabh Pant — Lucknow Super Giants

Since leaving Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant has struggled to make a major impact with both his leadership and batting. Pant has captained in 57 IPL matches, winning 27 of them.

Axar Patel — Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have appointed Axar Patel as their captain for the 2026 season. The all-rounder faces a challenging task ahead, having won five of the 13 matches he has captained so far.

Riyan Parag — Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals will miss the influence of Sanju Samson this season. However, with the presence of experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the squad, young captain Riyan Parag could benefit from valuable guidance from the veteran.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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IPL-RajasthanIPL-KolkataIPL-PunjabIPL-BangaloreIPL-ChennaiIPL-DelhiIPL-HyderabadIPL-MumbaiIPL-GujaratcricketBCCI

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