From Hardik Pandya to Shubman Gill to Rajat Patidar, meet the captains for IPL 2026

Defending champions RCB will continue with Rajat Patidar as captain after he guided them to their maiden IPL title in 2025. With Virat Kohli alongside him, the team will aim to secure back-to-back championships. However, former India cricketer Anil Kumble believes it will be a tough challenge. “It’s not going to be easy for Rajat Patidar’s RCB to win back-to-back titles. Only CSK and MI have managed to win trophies consecutively before,” he said.

The 29-year-old has had a modest record as captain so far, winning eight of the 19 matches he has led. Recently, strong rumours suggested that Sanju Samson, who was traded from Rajasthan Royals, could be considered for the captaincy. However, CSK dismissed the speculation and confirmed Gaikwad would continue in the role. “Definitely, we will be going for the sixth title this year,” Gaikwad said during the recent team jersey launch.

Shubman Gill is widely regarded as a promising leader. He succeeded Hardik Pandya after the 2023 season, but the journey has not been entirely smooth. Gill has won 14 of the 27 matches he has captained. The 2026 edition will be his third season leading the side. GT failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2024 and were knocked out in the eliminator by Mumbai Indians in 2025. The franchise has not reached an IPL final since 2023.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.