Batters cross 10 runs per over as bowlers struggle early
Dubai: The powerplay in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) has become the most expensive phase for bowlers in the competition’s history, with teams scoring at more than 10 runs per over on average for the first time.
Data from CricViz shows the powerplay run rate has climbed to 10.47 this season, compared to 9.61 in the previous edition. The steady rise highlights how batting sides are making the most of fielding restrictions in the first six overs.
The trend has been building over the decade. The average stood at 7.71 runs per over in 2020 and 2021, before rising to 7.82 in 2022 and 8.43 in 2023. It then jumped sharply to 9.49 in 2024.
One of the key turning points came with Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opening pair Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who regularly attacked bowlers early and set new benchmarks for powerplay scoring.
The numbers reflect a clear shift in approach across teams, with batters prioritising aggressive starts rather than settling in. With only two fielders allowed outside the circle during the powerplay, bowlers have struggled to contain the flow of runs.
The trend has continued into this season, leaving bowlers under constant pressure right from the first ball of the innings.