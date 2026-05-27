And such was Patidar’s impact on the opposition bowlers that GT’s overseas player Glenn Phillips was left shaking his head in amazement: "He's obviously a fabulous player, and when he's on, it really doesn't matter what anybody else is doing, does he? So you know he hits the ball clean, he knows his areas really well, and obviously, as the captain of that side as well, he has to play the way that he wants his boys to play," Phillips said.