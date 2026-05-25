RCB & GT kick-off IPL knockouts - How does the IPL play-off stage work?

Bengaluru and Titans go head-to-head in the first play-off match on Tuesday
Dubai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs get underway on Tuesday May 26 with a major showdown as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) kick-off the knockout stage in Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.
This opening clash immediately sets the tone for the business end of the tournament where every decision, over, and wicket can decide the fate of a season.
The significance of this match is clear from the outset, with the winner being booked a direct place in the IPL 2026 final while the losing side will still have a second opportunity through Qualifier 2. Here they will face the winner of the ‘Eliminator’ for another shot at reaching the title match.
RCB and GT both finished the league stage on 18 points, highlighting just how closely matched they have been throughout the season.
Bengaluru topped the table thanks to a superior net run rate of 0.783 compared to Titans who finished on 0.695.
Sunrisers Hyderabad also ended with 18 points but a lower net run rate of 0.524, which placed them in third and sent them into the Eliminator against fourth placed Rajasthan Royals.
The IPL play-off format plays a key role in keeping the competition intense right until the end.
The top two teams face each other in Qualifier 1 with the winner advancing straight to the final.
The third and fourth-placed teams meet in the Eliminator where the losing side is eliminated immediately.
The winner of the Eliminator then meets the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2, with that match deciding the second finalist.
This structure rewards consistency during the league stage while still allowing teams a second chance to recover from one bad performance.
RCB enter the play-offs as defending champions and league leaders with a strong sense of momentum.
Their batting has been driven by Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar who have provided stability and firepower at the top of the order. However, they will have to adjust after the setback of Jacob Bethell being ruled out due to injury.
Gujarat Titans come into Qualifier 1 with equal confidence after another consistent season.
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have been key figures at the top of the order, giving GT a reliable foundation in most matches.
Their head-to-head record against RCB is also perfectly balanced which adds another layer of intrigue to this encounter as neither side has been able to establish long term dominance.