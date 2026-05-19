IPL playoffs: 3 teams in, 5 more with a chance for remaining spot

CSK are on 12 points with one game to play against GT and will finish on 14 if they win. In the event of RR losing both their matches, and DC winning their last match against KKR, it is going to go down to net run rate and CSK currently hold the advantage. DC's chances of qualification are minimal because of their poor net run rate of -0.871 and they require a win over KKR to get to 14 points and also an LSG win over PBKS while praying RR and CSK both lose their remaining matches.