Can Mumbai Indians still qualify for the playoffs after big win against LSG?

Record opening stand revives MI season as complex playoff math looms
Mumbai Indians kept their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive with a commanding six wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, but it remains a very difficult scenario from here.
After opting to bowl, Mumbai’s bowlers struggled early on as Nicholas Pooran smashed a 21 ball 63 to power LSG to a strong 228 for 5. However, the chase was completely dominated by Mumbai’s opening pair. Rohit Sharma, returning from injury, scored a fluent 84 off 44 balls, while Ryan Rickelton went all out with a blistering 83 off just 32 deliveries.
The duo put on a record 143 run opening stand, setting the tone for the chase as Mumbai reached 229 for 4 with eight balls to spare. The win not only kept MI’s playoff hopes alive but also dented LSG’s qualification chances.
Mumbai Indians are currently placed 9th in the IPL 2026 standings with 6 points from 10 matches. While their hopes are still mathematically alive, the road ahead looks extremely tough and no longer in their control.
For MI to have any realistic chance of making the playoffs (top 4), several things need to go their way.
Win all remaining games
MI have four matches left and must win all of them to reach a maximum of 14 points. Anything less will end their hopes.
Massive NRR boost needed
Their current net run rate stands at -0.649, which remains a major concern. Even if they reach 14 points, they will need big wins to improve their NRR significantly.
Reliance on other results
MI will also need results from other teams to go in their favour. Teams like PBKS, RCB, SRH, RR and GT, who are currently around the 12 to 13 points mark, must drop points.
Ideally, at least two of these teams should not cross 14 points, giving MI a chance to sneak into the top four on net run rate. They all have 4/5 games left to play. If you ask me, a fourth place finish from here looks extremely unlikely for Mumbai Indians.
Every game from here is a must win for the five time champions:
Match 54
May 10, 2026
vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Match 58
May 14, 2026
vs Punjab Kings
Match 65
May 20, 2026
vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 69
May 24, 2026
vs Rajasthan Royals