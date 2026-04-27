When KKR lost hope, Rinku Singh delivers highest IPL score, five catches and control

Narine’s epic Super Over and Rinku’s heroics seal unforgettable night for KKR
Some matches are won. Some are stolen. And then there are nights like this, where one player simply takes over everything.
April 26 in Lucknow belonged to Rinku Singh.
KKR were staring at defeat early. At 31 for 4, and then 93 for 7, the innings was falling apart under Mohsin Khan’s relentless spell. A five wicket haul had ripped through the batting, and the game looked done. But Rinku stayed.
He did not panic. He rebuilt. He waited. And then he exploded.
His unbeaten 83 off 51 balls is now his highest T20 score, but more importantly, it came when KKR had nothing left. In the final over, he turned the game on its head, smashing four sixes off Digvesh Rathi and collecting 26 runs to drag KKR to 155.
From nowhere, KKR had a total to defend.
And Rinku was not done.
In the field, he was everywhere. Four clean catches during the chase tightened the screws on LSG, each one pushing them further under pressure. He read the game, stayed sharp, and made sure nothing slipped.
But just when it looked like KKR had done enough, the game twisted again.
Kartik Tyagi’s final over lacked control (including 2 waist high no balls), and LSG managed to squeeze out 16 crucial runs to drag the match into a Super Over. Rinku, who had done almost everything right until that point, was visibly frustrated as the game slipped out of KKR’s grasp at the last moment.
Then came the moment that defined the night.
In the Super Over, Sunil Narine set the tone with a tight, composed spell, refusing to give LSG any room. Backed by sharp awareness in the field, including Rinku Singh’s stunning relay catch with Rovman Powell to dismiss Aiden Markram, LSG were restricted to just one run, the lowest Super Over total in IPL history.
One run needed. One ball faced.
Rinku finished it the only way this night deserved. First ball, boundary.
Game over.
This was Rinku Singh vs LSG, with Narine stepping up when it mattered most. Bat, field, and finish. Rinku carried KKR from collapse to chaos to complete control.