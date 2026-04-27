Sanju Samson enters elite 5,000-run club in IPL

Chennai Super Kings star becomes fastest Indian by balls, joins the elite list
Sanju Samson added another milestone to his career after crossing 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League, joining a select group of batters in the tournament’s history.
The landmark came during Chennai Super Kings’ match against Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.
Samson reached the mark with a crisp boundary off Kagiso Rabada in the second over of the innings, drawing applause from the home crowd.
The 29-year-old is now the 10th player to go past 5,000 runs in the IPL, underlining his consistency over the years.
Samson’s achievement stands out not just for the milestone, but for the speed at which he got there. He reached 5,000 runs in just 3,555 balls, making him the fastest Indian to the mark in terms of deliveries faced. Overall, only AB de Villiers (3,288 balls) and David Warner (3,554 balls) have done it quicker.
In doing so, Samson moved ahead of several big names, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, and Ajinkya Rahane.
Samson has built his IPL career across three teams - Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils and now Chennai Super Kings.
Across 185 matches and 180 innings, he has scored 5,008 runs at an average of 31.69 and a strike rate of 140.59. His tally includes five centuries and 26 half-centuries.
Samson has also been a key performer for Chennai this season. He is currently the team’s leading run-scorer in IPL 2026, with 304 runs so far.
He has averaged over 50 and maintained an impressive strike rate close to 170, including two centuries that have helped anchor Chennai’s campaign.
Known for his clean hitting and calm approach, Samson’s latest milestone reflects both his longevity and growth as a T20 batter.
With the season still underway, he looks set to add more runs, and possibly more records, as Chennai continue their push in the tournament.