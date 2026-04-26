On a Saturday that rewrote T20 record books, fans witnessed 986 runs across two matches, two record chases, and a dramatic shuffle for the Orange Cap, which changed hands four times in a single evening.

The biggest story of IPL 2026 may well be the growing struggle of specialist bowlers in a format now dominated by batters.

After an early wicket, Rahul and Nitish Rana (91) stitched together a 220-run stand, Delhi’s highest-ever partnership in the IPL. Rahul’s knock, filled with clean hitting and control, also marked his fastest IPL century.

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, KL Rahul answered his critics with a stunning unbeaten 152 off 67 balls. It was the highest T20 score by an Indian and powered Delhi Capitals to a massive 264/2.

Delhi were also hit by the injury to Lungi Ngidi, who was taken to hospital after a heavy fall while attempting a catch.

Despite a brief wobble, skipper Shreyas Iyer anchored the chase with an unbeaten 71, guiding Punjab to a six-wicket win with seven balls to spare — the highest successful chase in T20 history.

Yet again, the total was not enough. Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Ishan Kishan (74) and Abhishek Sharma (57), chased it down comfortably with nine balls to spare.

If Delhi was dramatic, Jaipur was no different. A 15-year-old sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, lit up the Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a 36-ball century, smashing 12 sixes and leading Rajasthan Royals to 228/6.

The race for the Orange Cap turned into a spectacle of its own. Virat Kohli started the day on top, only to be overtaken by Rahul, then Sooryavanshi, before Abhishek Sharma ended the night as the leading run-scorer.

As the dust settles, one thing is clear — no total is safe anymore, and bowlers are running out of places to hide.

The sheer dominance of batters left bowlers with little room to respond. As SRH captain Pat Cummins put it with a hint of humour: “As a bowler in T20s in 2026, it is about working on your batting.”

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.