Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad script history in high-scoring thrillers
The biggest story of IPL 2026 may well be the growing struggle of specialist bowlers in a format now dominated by batters.
On a Saturday that rewrote T20 record books, fans witnessed 986 runs across two matches, two record chases, and a dramatic shuffle for the Orange Cap, which changed hands four times in a single evening.
At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, KL Rahul answered his critics with a stunning unbeaten 152 off 67 balls. It was the highest T20 score by an Indian and powered Delhi Capitals to a massive 264/2.
After an early wicket, Rahul and Nitish Rana (91) stitched together a 220-run stand, Delhi’s highest-ever partnership in the IPL. Rahul’s knock, filled with clean hitting and control, also marked his fastest IPL century.
But the night belonged to Punjab Kings. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh set the tone with a blistering start, adding 126 in just 42 balls.
Despite a brief wobble, skipper Shreyas Iyer anchored the chase with an unbeaten 71, guiding Punjab to a six-wicket win with seven balls to spare — the highest successful chase in T20 history.
Delhi were also hit by the injury to Lungi Ngidi, who was taken to hospital after a heavy fall while attempting a catch.
If Delhi was dramatic, Jaipur was no different. A 15-year-old sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, lit up the Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a 36-ball century, smashing 12 sixes and leading Rajasthan Royals to 228/6.
Yet again, the total was not enough. Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Ishan Kishan (74) and Abhishek Sharma (57), chased it down comfortably with nine balls to spare.
The race for the Orange Cap turned into a spectacle of its own. Virat Kohli started the day on top, only to be overtaken by Rahul, then Sooryavanshi, before Abhishek Sharma ended the night as the leading run-scorer.
The sheer dominance of batters left bowlers with little room to respond. As SRH captain Pat Cummins put it with a hint of humour: “As a bowler in T20s in 2026, it is about working on your batting.”
As the dust settles, one thing is clear — no total is safe anymore, and bowlers are running out of places to hide.