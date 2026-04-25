Lungi Ngidi hospitalised after nasty head injury in IPL match

The incident took place in the third over of Punjab’s innings. Bowling from Axar Patel, Priyansh Arya played a lofted shot, prompting Ngidi to chase a catch while moving backwards.

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury during his side’s IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Medical teams rushed onto the field within seconds as Ngidi lay still. A stretcher was brought out, and he was carefully attended to by the team physio and doctors before being moved.

He struggled to get into position and, while stretching for the ball, lost balance. Ngidi fell awkwardly and hit his head hard on the ground, leaving players and staff visibly concerned.

Even members of the Punjab Kings camp, including head coach Ricky Ponting, came out to check on the injured player, underlining the seriousness of the moment.

An ambulance entered the ground soon after, and Ngidi was taken off the field for further care. He was later transported to Max Hospital in Karol Bagh for assessment and treatment.

There has been no immediate update on Ngidi’s condition, but the focus remains on his recovery after what appeared to be a heavy blow to the head.

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