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Lungi Ngidi hospitalised after nasty head injury in IPL match

Delhi Capitals pacer stretchered off after heavy fall while attempting catch against PBKS

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi writhes in pain on the ground after attempting to take a catch during the IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings in New Delhi, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi writhes in pain on the ground after attempting to take a catch during the IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings in New Delhi, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
AP

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury during his side’s IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The incident took place in the third over of Punjab’s innings. Bowling from Axar Patel, Priyansh Arya played a lofted shot, prompting Ngidi to chase a catch while moving backwards.

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He struggled to get into position and, while stretching for the ball, lost balance. Ngidi fell awkwardly and hit his head hard on the ground, leaving players and staff visibly concerned.

Medical teams rushed onto the field within seconds as Ngidi lay still. A stretcher was brought out, and he was carefully attended to by the team physio and doctors before being moved.

Taken to hospital

An ambulance entered the ground soon after, and Ngidi was taken off the field for further care. He was later transported to Max Hospital in Karol Bagh for assessment and treatment.

Even members of the Punjab Kings camp, including head coach Ricky Ponting, came out to check on the injured player, underlining the seriousness of the moment.

The match was paused for around 15 minutes before play resumed.

Concussion substitute

Delhi Capitals brought in Vipraj Nigam as a concussion substitute for the remainder of the match.

There has been no immediate update on Ngidi’s condition, but the focus remains on his recovery after what appeared to be a heavy blow to the head.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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