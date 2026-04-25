IPL 2026: Lungi Ngidi stable and discharged after on-field head injury

Delhi Capitals pacer receives treatment following heavy fall during the match against PBKS
Delhi Capitals fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been discharged from hospital after suffering a head injury during his side’s IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings in Delhi on Saturday.
The incident occurred in the third over of Punjab Kings’ innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Bowling from Axar Patel, batter Priyansh Arya played a lofted shot, prompting Ngidi to chase the ball while moving backwards.
He struggled to get into position and, while stretching for the catch, lost balance. Ngidi fell awkwardly and hit his head hard on the ground, causing immediate concern among players and support staff.
Medical teams rushed onto the field as he lay still, with a stretcher brought out shortly after. The match was briefly halted as doctors and the team physio attended to him.
Ngidi was taken off the field in an ambulance and transported to Max Hospital in Karol Bagh for further checks after complaining of headache and neck pain.
In an update shared on social media earlier, the IPL confirmed that the South African pacer is stable, recovering well, and is expected to be discharged shortly.
Delhi Capitals named Vipraj Nigam as a concussion substitute for the remainder of the match.
Ngidi has been an important bowler for DC this season, picking up seven wickets in seven matches at an average of 29.42. He has maintained an economy rate of 8.70, with his best figures of 3/27.