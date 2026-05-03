Krishan Chand, 62, was struck on the face by a powerful six hit by Arya during the fourth over of the Punjab Kings clash against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 at the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta and opener Priyansh Arya have personally reached out to a fan who was injured during an IPL 2026 match, checking on his recovery through a video call.

He received stitches and is now stable, with his condition improving, according to the franchise.

The impact caused bleeding, and Chand was immediately taken to the spectator medical point inside the stadium. He was later shifted to a nearby clinic in an ambulance from Civil Hospital. His son, who is a doctor, accompanied him during treatment.

Zinta invited Chand to attend a future Punjab Kings match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. Adding a touch of humour, she promised to keep a helmet ready for him next time.

On learning about the incident, Zinta and Arya quickly connected with Chand over a video call. Punjab Kings’ cricket operations head Ashish Tuli also joined the conversation, reflecting the team’s concern.

Despite the incident, Arya had a standout game, scoring 93 off 37 balls and earning Player of the Match honours. He shared a 182-run stand with Cooper Connolly, helping Punjab Kings post a massive 255.

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