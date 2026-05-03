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PBKS connect with injured spectator after IPL match incident

Preity Zinta and Priyansh Arya speak to 62-year-old, invite him to watch Dharamshala match

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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PBKS player Priyansh Arya (right) speaks to the injured spectator Krishan Chand.
PBKS player Priyansh Arya (right) speaks to the injured spectator Krishan Chand.

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta and opener Priyansh Arya have personally reached out to a fan who was injured during an IPL 2026 match, checking on his recovery through a video call.

Krishan Chand, 62, was struck on the face by a powerful six hit by Arya during the fourth over of the Punjab Kings clash against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 at the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

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Quick medical response

The impact caused bleeding, and Chand was immediately taken to the spectator medical point inside the stadium. He was later shifted to a nearby clinic in an ambulance from Civil Hospital. His son, who is a doctor, accompanied him during treatment.

He received stitches and is now stable, with his condition improving, according to the franchise.

Players and team step in

On learning about the incident, Zinta and Arya quickly connected with Chand over a video call. Punjab Kings’ cricket operations head Ashish Tuli also joined the conversation, reflecting the team’s concern.

During the call, the trio checked on his health and shared a lighter moment, helping ease the situation.

Zinta invited Chand to attend a future Punjab Kings match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. Adding a touch of humour, she promised to keep a helmet ready for him next time.

Match recap

Despite the incident, Arya had a standout game, scoring 93 off 37 balls and earning Player of the Match honours. He shared a 182-run stand with Cooper Connolly, helping Punjab Kings post a massive 255.

Lucknow Super Giants responded well but fell short, finishing at 200 for five. Punjab Kings will next face Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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