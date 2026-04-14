In a post on X, Salman congratulated Zinta and said the team was playing well. His short message quickly spread across social media and sparked a wave of reactions from fans.

Bollywood star Salman Khan has once again caught the attention of cricket fans after a surprise message praising Punjab Kings and its co-owner Preity Zinta during the ongoing IPL 2026 season.

Many users were quick to point out how the post reminded them of his earlier IPL comment from 2014, when he had jokingly asked, “Zinta’s team won kya?” That old post had gone viral at the time and is now being widely shared again.

The latest shoutout led to a flood of reactions online. Some fans joked about the actor’s long-running support for the team, while others called it a ‘perfect sequel after 12 years’. One user said his connection with the franchise seems to resurface every IPL season, even without any specific trigger.

Their most recent win came against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where they chased a massive target of 220 in just 19 overs with six wickets in hand.

On the field, Punjab Kings are enjoying a solid run in IPL 2026. The team is unbeaten so far, with three wins and one match ending without a result against Kolkata Knight Riders.

After finishing runners-up last season, Punjab Kings are now pushing hard for their first IPL title, with early momentum firmly on their side.

Captain Shreyas Iyer has led the side with confidence, while young openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have given the team fast starts. Cooper Connolly has also added strength in the middle order, and Vijaykumar Vyshak has stood out with the ball.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.