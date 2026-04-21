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Preity Zinta hails Punjab Kings after record IPL start

Bollywood actress praises PBKS after record start and big win over Lucknow Super Giants

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Bollywood actress Preity Zinta
Bollywood actress Preity Zinta
X/@realpreityzinta

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has praised her team Punjab Kings after they made a strong start to Indian Premier League 2026, remaining unbeaten in their first six matches.

Punjab Kings continued their winning run with a dominant victory over Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, posting a season-high total of 254 for 7.

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‘A night to remember’

Zinta shared her excitement on X, posting a video from the stadium where she was seen greeting fans, taking pictures with model and actor Arjun Rampal and celebrating with players after the win.

She said the match turned out to be “everything I hoped for and more,” adding that the energy inside the stadium helped her shake off fatigue after a long journey.

Praise for team effort

Zinta said she plans to share a separate post to appreciate the team’s performance, describing the atmosphere on the ground as joyful.

She also thanked the players for bringing happiness to fans in the stadium and those watching around the world.

With five wins and one no result match, Punjab Kings have made a strong statement early in the season, raising hopes among supporters for a memorable campaign.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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