Bollywood actress praises PBKS after record start and big win over Lucknow Super Giants
Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has praised her team Punjab Kings after they made a strong start to Indian Premier League 2026, remaining unbeaten in their first six matches.
Punjab Kings continued their winning run with a dominant victory over Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, posting a season-high total of 254 for 7.
Zinta shared her excitement on X, posting a video from the stadium where she was seen greeting fans, taking pictures with model and actor Arjun Rampal and celebrating with players after the win.
She said the match turned out to be “everything I hoped for and more,” adding that the energy inside the stadium helped her shake off fatigue after a long journey.
Zinta said she plans to share a separate post to appreciate the team’s performance, describing the atmosphere on the ground as joyful.
She also thanked the players for bringing happiness to fans in the stadium and those watching around the world.
With five wins and one no result match, Punjab Kings have made a strong statement early in the season, raising hopes among supporters for a memorable campaign.