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Preity Zinta rallies Punjab Kings after first IPL 2026 loss to Rajasthan Royals: ‘More games ahead of us'

She also showered praise on the team’s loyal fanbase, thanking supporters for turning up

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings' co-owner Preity Zinta (2R) gestures alongside actor Kunal Khemu (2L) before the start of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of Chandigarh on April 28, 2026.
Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings' co-owner Preity Zinta (2R) gestures alongside actor Kunal Khemu (2L) before the start of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of Chandigarh on April 28, 2026.
AFP-TAUSEEF MUSTAFA

Punjab Kings may have broken their winning streak this IPL season, but co-owner Preity Zinta is already looking ahead. After a dream run, Punjab Kings suffered their first defeat of IPL 2026 as Rajasthan Royals clinched a six-wicket win in Mullanpur on Tuesday night. But Zinta is determined to not dwell on the loss.

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Taking to X after the match, Preity shared a montage from the evening and kept spirits soaring despite the setback. “Last home game in Punjab didn’t turn out as we wanted at our home ground but koi na (doesn't matter)… lot more games ahead of us,” she wrote, reminding fans that PBKS still sit comfortably at the top of the points table midway through the tournament.

She also showered praise on the team’s loyal fanbase, thanking supporters for turning up both inside the stadium and online. “Our only goal is to make IPL 2026 memorable for all of you… that’s why — Bas Jeetna Hai, (just need to win)” she added.

Zinta also revealed the touching story behind her vibrant red Phulkari dupatta, which instantly became a talking point online. The actor shared that the 26-year-old dupatta was gifted by a Punjabi fan who had long wanted her to wear it to a game.

Calling Phulkari a 'beautiful but dying art,' Preity said she hopes to spotlight the vibrant embroidery tradition by wearing such dupattas during matches. “I hope I can help revive this tradition in a small way so we never stop being proud of where we come from & who we are,” she wrote.

Despite the defeat, Punjab Kings remain top of the 10-team IPL table with 13 points, just ahead of defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Captain Shreyas Iyer also chose optimism after the match, saying the loss was a learning experience rather than a major setback. “This is just one of those games where things didn’t go our way,” he said, adding that the team would stay positive and move forward with confidence.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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