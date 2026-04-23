IPL 2026: Preity Zinta brings spotlight to ‘real-life heroes’ at Punjab Kings game

Punjab Kings co-owner celebrates acts of kindness and courage at the stadium
Bollywood actress Preity Zinta transformed a colourful Indian Premier League evening into a heartfelt tribute by hosting a group of ‘real-life heroes’ during a recent match of her team, Punjab Kings.
Zinta said she discovered the individuals on social media and was deeply moved by their selfless acts and efforts to uplift others. She invited them to attend the game as special guests.
Sharing a video on X, the actress is seen greeting the guests and posing for photographs with them at the stadium.
She said the match was memorable not only for the cricket but also for the presence of the invited guests, who had come to support the team.
She wrote: "I stumbled upon these people on social media and was deeply touched by their selfless acts of kindness, bravery, and their intent to uplift others around them which truly imbibes the Punjabi spirit of bravery and selfless service to others."
"We had 6 year old Hargun Singh from Barnala who donated his entire piggy bank for Punjab flood relief. Shvan Singh, a 10 year old from Ferozpur, a brave young boy honoured with the Bal Puraskar for fearlessly serving cold drinks and refreshments in the blistering heat to the Indian Army during Operation Sindhoor."
The actress added: "Surender Singh Chauhan (Bittu Tabahi and friends) from MP for cleaning rivers with their bare hands and for promoting environmental cleanliness. Jasmit Singh Arora and wife from Kolkata provide mango seeds to farmers to encourage tree planting and support agriculture. Sahaj Duggal from Yamunanagar feeds people on the streets and ensures no one goes hungry and inspires others with small acts of kindness and compassion."
"Sarabjeet Singh Bobby and wife from Shimla provide free langars for people in hospitals, help cremate unclaimed bodies and have raised over Rs10 million for flood relief in Himachal."
The actress said that these people are real life heroes and that it was her pleasure and honour to host them at their home stadium.
"I invited them to say thank you to them for their service to society. I wanted to honour them and invite them to sit in my box with me, and enjoy a Punjab Kings game live. I'm so grateful to the Sher squad for making the match memorable and exciting for all of us.”