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IPL 2026: Preity Zinta on Punjab Kings exit heartbreak, calls it a 'rollercoaster season': 'From highs to lows'

Preity Zinta penned an emotional note after PBKS ended IPL 2026 fifth with 15 points.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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The franchise, last year’s finalists, ended the league stage in fifth place with 15 points, narrowly missing out on qualification by a single point.
The franchise, last year’s finalists, ended the league stage in fifth place with 15 points, narrowly missing out on qualification by a single point.
AFP-SAJJAD HUSSAIN

Punjab Kings’ IPL 2026 journey was a classic season of two halves, a blazing start that set the tone, followed by a tough finish that just slipped the playoff grasp. The franchise, last year’s finalists, ended the league stage in fifth place with 15 points, narrowly missing out on qualification by a single point.

For nearly a month, PBKS looked unstoppable. They opened their campaign with six straight wins, surging to the top of the table and becoming the team everyone was chasing. But momentum shifted as the season progressed, and the second half turned into a grind, with victories proving harder to come by. By Sunday, their playoff hopes officially came to an end.

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Preity Zinta’s message to fans

Co-owner and actor Preity Zinta acknowledged the season’s emotional ride with a heartfelt note on X. She wrote, “A big thank you, to all the supporters of PBKS for standing strong with us all through the rollercoaster ride of IPL 2026. From the highs to the lows & everything in between…. felt more wholesome with all of your love. Till we meet again, all my love & best wishes.”

Preity has always been rallying the team's spirits. After their first loss earlier that broke their winning streak, Preity had shared a montage from the evening and kept spirits soaring despite the setback. “Last home game in Punjab didn’t turn out as we wanted at our home ground but koi na (doesn't matter)… lot more games ahead of us,” she wrote, reminding fans that PBKS still sit comfortably at the top of the points table midway through the tournament.

Season context and playoff picture

Meanwhile, the final playoff lineup saw Rajasthan Royals join Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad after a win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium sealed the fourth spot.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a strong 92-run win margin over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League, ensuring their place in the IPL 2026 final.

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