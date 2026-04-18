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Shreyas Iyer says PBKS chasing IPL title but staying focused on present

Punjab captain stresses one-game-at-a-time approach as unbeaten run continues

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, on Thursday, April 16, 2026.
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, on Thursday, April 16, 2026.
AP

Dubai: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has said the team’s long-term goal is to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 title, but stressed the importance of staying focused on each match as it comes.

The Ricky Ponting-coached side has made a strong start to the season and remains unbeaten so far. Punjab Kings have played five matches, winning four, with one game washed out due to rain.

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‘Focus on the present’

Speaking on JioStar, Iyer said the team’s ambition is clear, but results will depend on staying grounded and improving day by day.

He said players are encouraged to focus on their own game rather than thinking too far ahead or worrying about past results. According to him, consistency and teamwork will naturally lead to success.

“The mission, obviously, is to lift the trophy. But I always feel the more you stay in the present, the more you stay in control of what is in your hands at that moment,” Iyer said.

He added that the team is focused on playing with full intent in every game and building strong understanding within the group.

Strong start to the season

Punjab Kings came close to winning the title in IPL 2025 but fell short in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

This season, however, they have shown early promise. In their most recent match, they delivered a dominant performance against Mumbai Indians, securing a seven-wicket win.

With momentum on their side, PBKS will be hoping to maintain their strong run as the tournament progresses.

Related Topics:
IPL-Punjab

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