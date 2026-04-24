"During the ODIs against India (in Australia), he got 60 or 70 while chasing a total. It has been great to see him do so well, not because he is my teammate, but also a good mate of mine personally. He has been excellent. He has got no fear at the moment, just going out there and taking on the bowlers. During the last game, he did not get off the start that he would have wanted, but the maturity, where he did not get too frustrated and too far ahead of himself and ended up smacking all over the park after waiting for the right match up was great. Hope he keeps performing this way for us," he said.