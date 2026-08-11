Punjab Police correct Harbhajan Singh over viral video linked to drug menace

Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur strongly objected to the post
Former India cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh came under scrutiny after sharing a viral video of two turbaned youths appearing disoriented on a roadside and linking it to the drug menace in Punjab. Punjab Police later clarified that the footage was not from the state and had no connection with Punjab Police.
Harbhajan shared the video on his X account, expressing concern over what he described as the deteriorating condition of Punjab’s youth due to drug addiction.
Writing his post in Punjabi, he called for urgent efforts to protect young people from substance abuse and alleged that successive governments had failed the state and its younger generation.
However, Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur strongly objected to the post, claiming that the video was actually recorded in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and had been falsely linked to Punjab.
Kaur accused Harbhajan of misleading the public and damaging Punjab’s image by sharing the video with a misleading context. Taking a political swipe at the former cricketer, she also alleged that he was attempting to please his party leadership.
The viral footage shows two turbaned men apparently struggling to stand and appearing immobile on a roadside in broad daylight. The clip was widely circulated on social media, with several users linking it to the so-called “zombie drug” and claiming it highlighted the worsening drug crisis in Punjab.
The Punjab Police subsequently fact-checked the claim, stating that the video was from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and was not related to Punjab Police. The clarification came amid an ongoing debate over Punjab’s drug problem, a sensitive issue that frequently generates strong reactions and political accusations.