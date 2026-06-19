From Gutthi to Dr Mashoor Gulati, Grover's simple life moment goes viral
Dubai: Actor-comedian Sunil Grover has once again captured the internet’s attention, this time with a simple yet striking video showing him resting on the banks of the Ganga. The clip, shared on his Instagram account, quickly went viral, drawing praise from fans who described the popular entertainer as “down-to-earth” and refreshingly genuine.
In the video, Grover is seen lying peacefully on a ghat beside the river, surrounded by devotees and fellow travellers. Dressed casually, the actor appears to be enjoying a quiet moment away from the spotlight, embracing the riverside's calm atmosphere. Reports said the video was accompanied by a brief caption that reflected the serenity of the experience.
The post sparked thousands of reactions across social media platforms, with many fans applauding the comedian’s humility. Several users commented that despite his celebrity status, Grover continues to connect with ordinary people through his simple lifestyle and relatable posts.
This is not the first time Grover has gone viral for showcasing everyday experiences. In recent months, he has shared videos of washing clothes at a roadside hand pump, cooking on a traditional stove and interacting with locals during his travels, all of which received positive responses online.
Best known for his iconic comedy characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati, Grover remains one of India’s most loved entertainers. While his latest video contains no punchlines or performances, its simplicity has resonated deeply with audiences, proving that authenticity can be just as powerful as comedy.