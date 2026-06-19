In the video, Grover is seen lying peacefully on a ghat beside the river, surrounded by devotees and fellow travellers. Dressed casually, the actor appears to be enjoying a quiet moment away from the spotlight, embracing the riverside's calm atmosphere. Reports said the video was accompanied by a brief caption that reflected the serenity of the experience.

Dubai: Actor-comedian Sunil Grover has once again captured the internet’s attention, this time with a simple yet striking video showing him resting on the banks of the Ganga. The clip, shared on his Instagram account, quickly went viral, drawing praise from fans who described the popular entertainer as “down-to-earth” and refreshingly genuine.

Best known for his iconic comedy characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati, Grover remains one of India’s most loved entertainers. While his latest video contains no punchlines or performances, its simplicity has resonated deeply with audiences, proving that authenticity can be just as powerful as comedy.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.