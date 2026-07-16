Sunil Grover is bringing his comedy show to Dubai in August 2026: Dates, tickets and more

At his Dubai show, audiences can expect a mix of comedy, character performances
Fans of Indian comedy have something to look forward to this summer, with Sunil Grover set to perform live at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on August 21, 2026.
Presented by Midas Events and Eva Live Middle East, in partnership with Milestone UAE, Sunil Grover Live will bring the popular comedian, actor and performer to the UAE for an evening of Hindi-language comedy and entertainment.
With a career spanning nearly three decades, Grover has established himself as one of India’s most recognisable entertainers, working across television, films and live performances. He is particularly known for his memorable characters, sharp comic timing and talent for impersonation.
Audiences around the world have embraced characters including Gutthi, Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi, which helped cement Grover’s status as a household name. His performances combine observational humour, improvisation and audience interaction, with his repertoire also including impersonations of personalities such as Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Gulzar.
At his Dubai show, audiences can expect a mix of comedy, character performances, impersonations and spontaneous interactions, with Grover bringing his signature energy to the stage.
“Sunil Grover is an artist who transcends generations with his extraordinary ability to make people laugh, connect, and create unforgettable memories,” said Deepak Choudhary, Founder and MD of Eva Live & Eventfaqs Media, and Deepak Pawar, Founder and Director of Midas, India & UAE.
“Dubai has always embraced world-class entertainment, and we are thrilled to bring audiences an evening filled with humour, energy, and pure entertainment. Through Sunil Grover Live, we look forward to creating a memorable experience for families, friends, and comedy lovers from across the UAE and beyond.”
Ajay Kanjani, MD of Milestone Entertainment, said: “At Milestone UAE, our goal is to bring exceptional live experiences to audiences across the region, and Sunil Grover Live is exactly that. Sunil has an extraordinary ability to connect with people through humour that resonates across generations and cultures.”
When: Friday, August 21, 2026
Time: Gates open at 6:30pm; show starts at 8pm
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Tickets: Available on Platinumlist