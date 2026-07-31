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How to watch Spider-Man scale Dubai Frame for free this weekend

Marvel fans invited to watch Dubai skyline takeover at no cost, but you need to register

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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To mark International Spider-Man Day on 1 August, VOX Cinemas is sending everyone's favourite web-slinger up one of Dubai's most recognisable landmarks: Dubai Frame.
To mark International Spider-Man Day on 1 August, VOX Cinemas is sending everyone's favourite web-slinger up one of Dubai's most recognisable landmarks: Dubai Frame.

Dubai: You won't need a cinema ticket to catch Spider-Man's next big stunt.

To celebrate International Spider-Man Day on August 1, Vox Cinemas is bringing the iconic Marvel superhero to one of Dubai's most recognisable landmarks, the Dubai Frame, for a free live event open to the public.

For the first time in the UAE, fans will watch Spider-Man scale the Dubai Frame in a live skyline takeover, accompanied by a spectacular light show that promises to transform the city's famous landmark into a cinematic spectacle.

How to watch for free

The event is completely free and open to residents, tourists, families and Marvel fans alike.

Simply register for your complimentary ticket on Eventbrite before heading to the Dubai Frame parking area, where the live stunt will take place. Residents can also use https://spideytracker.net to track sightings of your friendly neighbour across the world, and watch the movie to find out who created the Spidey Tracker.

Date: Friday, August 1

Time: 8pm

Location: Dubai Frame (meeting point: Dubai Frame parking area)

Entry: Free with advance Eventbrite registration.

Arriving early is recommended to secure a good viewing spot before Spider-Man makes his ascent.

Why Spider-Man is taking over Dubai

The live stunt is part of the celebrations surrounding the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the latest instalment in the blockbuster franchise.

The film sees Tom Holland reprise his role as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya as MJ. It also stars Sadie Sink in a mystery role and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, better known as The Punisher.

Fans can also follow Spider-Man's global adventures through the official Spidey Tracker website, an interactive campaign launched alongside the film.

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