Arabian Center is going all out this summer, with something new at practically every turn. Cocomelon's JJ and Cody are making surprise appearances around the mall on weekends, with five photo sets a day at a dedicated booth. Entrance B has turned into a themed summer playground with slime making, storytelling, face painting and a full arts and crafts corner, while Modhesh and Dana have their own photo spot set up at the Food Court as part of the citywide Dubai Summer Surprises spirit. Existing favourites Screen One Cinema, Air Maniax, Fun City and Lemonade are all still running too, alongside newly opened Mini Bounce and a Scorpion Bowling alley on the way.