From concerts to family camps and free events, here's what's happening this weekend
Dubai: Summer in the UAE might mean soaring temperatures outside, but indoors, the calendar only gets busier. From tribute concerts and a World Cup themed LEGO build to a museum's first ever summer camp and a caviar focused dinner menu, here are 10 things worth adding to your weekend plans.
Following sold-out shows around the world, this Michael Jackson tribute production lands at Coca-Cola Arena for one night only. Led by tribute artist Rodrigo Teaser, the show brings a full live band, dancers and Jackson's original choreography to hits including Billie Jean, Beat It, Thriller and Smooth Criminal.
Where: Coca-Cola Arena When: 18 July
Dubai Summer Surprises is bringing a full scale entertainment takeover to three malls this summer, each transformed into an immersive, theme driven experience across a single weekend. Expect stage shows, dance performances, acrobatics and aerial acts, building to a high energy parade during peak hours.
Where: Dubai Festival City Mall (24 to 26 July), Mall of the Emirates (31 July to 2 August), City Centre Deira (14 to 16 August) When: 10am to 10pm across each weekend Price: Free
Part of Beat The Heat Season 5, Belgian-Moroccan star Dystinct and Palestinian-Jordanian singer-songwriter Issam Najjar share a stage for a night of genre-blending Arabic pop, including Dystinct's Ghazali, Ya Baba and Yamal, and Najjar's breakout hit Hadal Ahbek.
Where: Dubai World Trade Centre When: 18 July
Fans of Netflix's K-Pop Demon Hunters have a few days left to catch this free pop-up, complete with a themed photo zone, official merchandise, dance performances and a K-Pop Culture Experience Zone offering Korean-style DIY patch and fashion customisation.
Where: City Centre Mirdif When: Until 19 July Price: Free entry
With the World Cup down to its final matches, LEGO Certified Stores are letting young fans build their own exclusive World Cup model in-store, with a dedicated photo opportunity for anyone hoping to get featured on the brand's Instagram.
Where: LEGO Certified Stores, UAE When: Until 19 July Price: Free
One of the region's largest indoor entertainment spaces returns with three zones, the Fun Zone, Modesh Market and Family Zone, packed with shows, activities and shopping for all ages. Receipts of Dh500 or more loaded onto tap cards also enter visitors into a raffle to win a home in Dubai.
Where: Dubai World Trade Centre When: Daily, 12pm to 10pm, until 23 August Price: Free entry
Throughout July and August, Zayed National Museum's public programming runs under the theme The Emirati Sanaa, exploring the values of respect, generosity and hospitality that shape Emirati life. Highlights include hands-on workshops such as Dhiyafa, where participants blend their own Emirati coffee, Takiya Embroidery, inspired by majlis traditions, and the drop-in Patterns in Hospitality session decorating a traditional coffee cup, alongside guided tours covering Emirati values, UAE history and coastal heritage, some led by senior Emiratis themselves, plus a Quiet Morning session designed for visitors with sensory sensitivities. The museum is also running its first ever summer camp this year, for children aged 5 to 14, with weekly heritage themed activities.
Where: Zayed National Museum, Abu Dhabi When: Programming runs through July and August; summer camp runs 6 July to 7 August. Full workshop and tour timings at zayednationalmuseum.ae Price: Varies by programme
Arabian Center is going all out this summer, with something new at practically every turn. Cocomelon's JJ and Cody are making surprise appearances around the mall on weekends, with five photo sets a day at a dedicated booth. Entrance B has turned into a themed summer playground with slime making, storytelling, face painting and a full arts and crafts corner, while Modhesh and Dana have their own photo spot set up at the Food Court as part of the citywide Dubai Summer Surprises spirit. Existing favourites Screen One Cinema, Air Maniax, Fun City and Lemonade are all still running too, alongside newly opened Mini Bounce and a Scorpion Bowling alley on the way.
Where: Arabian Center When: JJ and Cody, Fridays to Sundays until 2 August, from 5pm; Summer Playground daily until 2 August, 2pm to 10pm; Modhesh and Dana photo spot and car raffle until 29 August; DHA wellness day on 25 July Price: Free
In partnership with The Junction Academy, BurJuman's BHub is running a Summer Theatre Camp covering acting, storytelling, spoken word and movement across themed weekly sessions, with morning sessions for ages 4 to 8 and afternoon sessions for ages 9 to 16. Shoppers at the mall can also enter the Summer Shop & Win campaign, with a SOUEAST S07 seven-seater SUV up for grabs for anyone spending AED 300 or more in a single day.
Where: BurJuman Mall, BHub When: 6 to 24 July, in weekly batches; mornings 9am to 12pm (ages 4 to 8), afternoons 4pm to 7pm (ages 9 to 16) Price: Dh300 per child, per week
For World Caviar Day, Sirene Beach by GAIA is putting together a menu built around one of the world's most prized ingredients, set against its seaside dining backdrop. The standout is a Tuna Caviar dish, a delicate tuna tartare layered with finely chopped shallots and a generous helping of premium caviar, served on a crisp olive cracker for a briny, savoury bite.
Where: Sirene Beach by GAIA, J1 Beach, Dubai When: Daily, 10am to 1am (dine-in only) Price: À la carte