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10 things to do in Dubai this weekend: from Bluey and brunches to free festivals

From family days out and art exhibitions to live music and great dining deals across Dubai

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
3 MIN READ
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Whether you're planning a family weekend, a quiet evening out, or just want to know what's new around the city, here's what's worth checking out in Dubai right now.
Whether you're planning a family weekend, a quiet evening out, or just want to know what's new around the city, here's what's worth checking out in Dubai right now.

Dubai: Whether you're planning a family weekend, a quiet evening out, or just want to know what's new around the city, here's what's worth checking out in Dubai right now.

1. Mirdif Summer Camp at Explorers

Kids aged four to twelve can be among the first to try Explorers, Dubai's newest indoor family entertainment spot, with interactive play zones, hands-on workshops, and weekly visits to Magic Planet and VOX Cinemas built into the programme. Siblings get up to 5 per cent off, and accompanying parents and nannies get in free.

When: Weekdays, 6 July to 28 August 

Where: City Centre Mirdif 

Price: From Dh275

2. Enchanted Forest at Terra

A weekend built around wildlife and nature, with scavenger hunts, storytelling, eco-crafts, face painting and a Saturday-only mangrove workshop run by Emirates Nature-WWF.

When: 25 to 26 July, 10am to 6pm 

Where: Terra, Expo City Dubai 

Price: Dh50, free for under-12s

3. Khali Balak Men RISO at Tashkeel

A group exhibition celebrating risograph printing, curated by Ibrahim Zaki, bringing together ten artists and designers working across posters, prints and experimental formats.

When: Until 21 August, daily 8am to 11pm 

Where: Tashkeel, Nad Al Sheba 1 

Price: Free

4. The Bench Brunch

An unlimited buffet of salads, sandwiches, desserts and a main course, with kids eating at half price or free depending on age.

When: Saturdays, 12:30pm to 3:30pm 

Where: The Daily, Rove City Walk 

Price: Dh99, Dh198 with drinks add-on, half price for ages 4 to 12, free under 4

5. Solara Sunset Ritual

Two signature drinks paired with three small bites, overlooking Downtown Dubai as the sun goes down.

When: Daily, 5pm to 7pm 

Where: Solara, Address Dubai Mall 

Price: Dh99 per person

6. Home & Furnishing Flash Sale Weekend

Part of the Great Dubai Summer Sale, with discounts across home, furniture and décor retailers including United Furniture, Koala Living and Ansar Gallery. Spend Dh500 or more for a chance to win a studio or two-bedroom apartment.

When: 24 to 26 July 

Where: Participating retailers across Dubai 

Price: Free to browse

7. DSS Performing Arts Fest

Dance performances, parades, acrobatics and aerial acts running throughout the mall over three days.

When: 24 to 26 July, 10am to 10pm 

Where: Dubai Festival City Mall 

Price: Free

8. Indie Soulfest with Bismil and Indian Ocean

A live music evening inspired by mehfil and baithak traditions, featuring Bismil and pioneering Indian fusion rock band Indian Ocean.

When: 26 July, 8pm 

Where: Coca-Cola Arena 

Price: From Dh99

9. Bluey Meet and Greet

Meet Bluey in person with roaming parades and five scheduled meet-and-greet slots a day.

When: Until 26 July, Friday to Sunday, from 4pm, with sessions at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm and 8:30pm 

Where: Dubai Festival Plaza 

Price: Free

10. Summer Lunch Menu at CÉ LA VI Dubai

Restaurant Week may have wrapped up, but CÉ LA VI Dubai is keeping the value going with a new three-course Summer Lunch Menu, set against skyline views of Downtown Dubai. It's a solid pick for a catch-up with friends, a family lunch, or an easy midday reunion. On Sundays, children up to 12 dine free.

When: Sunday to Friday, 12pm to 5pm 

Where: CÉ LA VI Dubai 

Price: Dh125 per person for three courses, kids under 12 free on Sundays

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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