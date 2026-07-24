10 things to do in Dubai this weekend: from Bluey and brunches to free festivals

From family days out and art exhibitions to live music and great dining deals across Dubai
Dubai: Whether you're planning a family weekend, a quiet evening out, or just want to know what's new around the city, here's what's worth checking out in Dubai right now.
Kids aged four to twelve can be among the first to try Explorers, Dubai's newest indoor family entertainment spot, with interactive play zones, hands-on workshops, and weekly visits to Magic Planet and VOX Cinemas built into the programme. Siblings get up to 5 per cent off, and accompanying parents and nannies get in free.
When: Weekdays, 6 July to 28 August
Where: City Centre Mirdif
Price: From Dh275
A weekend built around wildlife and nature, with scavenger hunts, storytelling, eco-crafts, face painting and a Saturday-only mangrove workshop run by Emirates Nature-WWF.
When: 25 to 26 July, 10am to 6pm
Where: Terra, Expo City Dubai
Price: Dh50, free for under-12s
A group exhibition celebrating risograph printing, curated by Ibrahim Zaki, bringing together ten artists and designers working across posters, prints and experimental formats.
When: Until 21 August, daily 8am to 11pm
Where: Tashkeel, Nad Al Sheba 1
Price: Free
An unlimited buffet of salads, sandwiches, desserts and a main course, with kids eating at half price or free depending on age.
When: Saturdays, 12:30pm to 3:30pm
Where: The Daily, Rove City Walk
Price: Dh99, Dh198 with drinks add-on, half price for ages 4 to 12, free under 4
Two signature drinks paired with three small bites, overlooking Downtown Dubai as the sun goes down.
When: Daily, 5pm to 7pm
Where: Solara, Address Dubai Mall
Price: Dh99 per person
Part of the Great Dubai Summer Sale, with discounts across home, furniture and décor retailers including United Furniture, Koala Living and Ansar Gallery. Spend Dh500 or more for a chance to win a studio or two-bedroom apartment.
When: 24 to 26 July
Where: Participating retailers across Dubai
Price: Free to browse
Dance performances, parades, acrobatics and aerial acts running throughout the mall over three days.
When: 24 to 26 July, 10am to 10pm
Where: Dubai Festival City Mall
Price: Free
A live music evening inspired by mehfil and baithak traditions, featuring Bismil and pioneering Indian fusion rock band Indian Ocean.
When: 26 July, 8pm
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Price: From Dh99
Meet Bluey in person with roaming parades and five scheduled meet-and-greet slots a day.
When: Until 26 July, Friday to Sunday, from 4pm, with sessions at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm and 8:30pm
Where: Dubai Festival Plaza
Price: Free
Restaurant Week may have wrapped up, but CÉ LA VI Dubai is keeping the value going with a new three-course Summer Lunch Menu, set against skyline views of Downtown Dubai. It's a solid pick for a catch-up with friends, a family lunch, or an easy midday reunion. On Sundays, children up to 12 dine free.
When: Sunday to Friday, 12pm to 5pm
Where: CÉ LA VI Dubai
Price: Dh125 per person for three courses, kids under 12 free on Sundays