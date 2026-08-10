Dubai: Get a free car inspection this summer - what’s checked and why it matters

Dubai Police, ENOC offer free safety checks to tackle summer heat risks
Dubai: Dubai motorists can get their vehicles checked for free as part of a new road safety campaign aimed at helping drivers stay safe during the UAE summer.
Recently, Dubai Police has launched the “Summer Without Accidents 2026” campaign in cooperation with ENOC AutoPro, under the patronage of the Ministry of Interior and the Federal Traffic Council. Led by the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, the campaign aims to enhance road safety, reduce traffic fatalities and raise awareness among road users.
As part of the campaign, ENOC AutoPro is offering free vehicle inspections at its maintenance centres from August 10 to 23, 2026.
Under the On The Go initiative, Dubai Police and AutoPro are offering free vehicle inspections at AutoPro centres located at ENOC petrol stations.
The inspection covers 10 essential safety checks, including tyres and engine oil, to help motorists identify potential problems before they cause breakdowns or accidents.
The UAE’s extreme summer heat can put additional stress on vehicles. An existing problem that may appear minor in cooler weather can worsen in extreme temperatures and potentially lead to a breakdown or safety issue.
Here are some of the key areas motorists should check:
Tyres: High temperatures and hot road surfaces increase tyre stress. Cracks, bulges, worn tread or incorrect tyre pressure can increase the risk of tyre failure.
Battery: High temperatures accelerate battery deterioration. A weak battery can fail suddenly, potentially leaving motorists stranded.
Engine cooling: Cooling systems work harder in extreme heat. Low coolant, radiator problems, damaged hoses or a faulty cooling fan can cause the engine to overheat.
Brakes: Heat, combined with heavy traffic and frequent braking, can increase stress on braking components. Worn brake pads or other faults can become more serious.
Air-conditioning: A weak AC system becomes particularly problematic in extreme temperatures. Being stuck in a stationary vehicle without functioning AC can become a health and safety concern, especially for children, older people and pets.
Fluids, belts and hoses: Extreme temperatures can accelerate the deterioration of engine oil, coolant, brake fluid, rubber hoses and belts, making regular checks important.
Extreme UAE summer heat can turn a small vehicle problem into a serious safety issue.
Tyre blowouts: Worn, damaged or incorrectly inflated tyres can be more vulnerable to failure in extreme heat. A blowout at speed can cause a driver to lose control.
Engine overheating: Problems with coolant, radiators, hoses or cooling fans can cause an engine to overheat or break down.
Battery failure: A deteriorating battery can suddenly fail in hot weather, leaving drivers stranded.
Brake problems: Existing brake wear can become more serious under the additional stress of heat and heavy traffic.
AC failure: Losing air-conditioning while stranded in extreme heat can pose a health and safety risk.
The key point is that summer heat does not necessarily create a vehicle fault, it can expose or worsen an existing one. A damaged tyre, weak battery or cooling-system problem may go unnoticed until extreme temperatures push the vehicle beyond its limits.