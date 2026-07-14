The launch event was attended by Major General Ahmed Abdullah Shuhail, General Director of the Police Judiciary Council at Dubai Police; Brigadier Omar Mousa Ashour, Director of Naif Police Station; Colonel Talal Al Mansouri, Director of the Traffic Awareness Department at the General Department of Traffic; Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Humaid bin Hindi, member of the Federal Traffic Council and Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police; and Zaid Abdul Rahman Al Qufaidi, Executive Director of the Retail Sector at ENOC AutoPro, along with several officers and guests.