'Summer Without Accidents 2026' campaign aims to cut crashes and save lives
Dubai: Dubai Police has launched the “Summer Without Accidents 2026” campaign in cooperation with ENOC AutoPro, under the patronage of the Ministry of Interior and the Federal Traffic Council, as part of efforts to enhance road safety, reduce traffic fatalities and promote greater awareness among road users.
The initiative, led by the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, seeks to reinforce the concept that every motorist, passenger and road user is a partner in protecting lives and property through responsible driving and adherence to traffic regulations.
The launch event was attended by Major General Ahmed Abdullah Shuhail, General Director of the Police Judiciary Council at Dubai Police; Brigadier Omar Mousa Ashour, Director of Naif Police Station; Colonel Talal Al Mansouri, Director of the Traffic Awareness Department at the General Department of Traffic; Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Humaid bin Hindi, member of the Federal Traffic Council and Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police; and Zaid Abdul Rahman Al Qufaidi, Executive Director of the Retail Sector at ENOC AutoPro, along with several officers and guests.
Col. Al Mansouri said the campaign reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all members of society.
He noted that rapid technological development and the steady increase in the number of vehicles, drivers and road users have brought new challenges to road safety.
“Traffic fatalities have become a serious threat to road users,” he said, adding that police authorities have mobilised resources and coordinated with relevant entities to identify solutions aimed at reducing deaths from road accidents and achieving national traffic safety targets.
Col. Al Mansouri said extensive studies have been conducted, statistics analysed and specialised task forces formed to support traffic safety initiatives. He added that awareness campaigns remain a key pillar of these efforts, focusing on educating drivers about complying with traffic laws, avoiding risky behaviour and preventing accidents.
Lt. Col. bin Hindi said the campaign carries an important message that road safety is a shared responsibility and that awareness and commitment are essential to protecting lives.
He said the initiative aligns with the UAE Government’s vision to enhance quality of life and supports the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” vision, which aims to position the country among the world’s safest nations and reduce traffic accident fatalities.
The campaign also reflects the efforts of the Ministry of Interior, police authorities and strategic partners to implement international best practices, utilise modern technologies and smart systems, and strengthen traffic safety culture across the country, he added.
“Today, we reaffirm our commitment to spreading awareness and enhancing road safety in cooperation with our partners. A safe road begins with awareness and commitment, and our goal is for everyone to return home safely,” bin Hindi said.
As part of the campaign, ENOC AutoPro will provide free vehicle inspections at its maintenance centres to help motorists ensure their vehicles are roadworthy during the summer season.
Al Qufaidi said the inspections will cover 10 essential safety checks, including tyres and engine oil, aimed at improving vehicle safety and reducing the risk of breakdowns and accidents.
He added that the company will also organise a social media raffle offering four free tyres to vehicle owners who complete the inspection, as part of its road safety awareness programme.
At the end of the press conference, Col. Al Mansouri, accompanied by Lt. Col. Rashid Humaid bin Hindi, honoured members of the Traffic Safety and Awareness Team in recognition of their contributions to road safety initiatives.
Dubai Police also recognised ENOC AutoPro for its support and partnership in the success of the “Summer Without Accidents 2026” campaign, as well as Saaed Traffic Systems Company for its role in supporting the initiative.