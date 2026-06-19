Dubai Police launches “Drive with Awareness” campaign to promote road safety.

Awareness drive runs until July 9, focusing on speeding, swerving and tailgating
Dubai: Sudden lane swerving, tailgating and speeding continue to rank among the leading causes of traffic accidents on Dubai's roads, prompting Dubai Police to launch a new awareness campaign aimed at changing driver behaviour and reducing preventable crashes.
The "Drive with Awareness" campaign, launched in partnership with Nissan Middle East and Abdul Wahed Al Rostamani Automobiles, will run from June 19 to July 9, combining educational content, awareness videos and public engagement activities to promote safer driving practices.
Speaking to Gulf News Brigadier Essam Al Awar, Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said sudden lane deviation caused 1,928 accidents over the past two years, making it the leading cause of collisions. Failure to maintain a safe following distance accounted for 1,529 accidents, while speeding was responsible for 46 accidents during the same period.
Brigadier Al Awar said the campaign is designed to tackle these behaviours directly by educating motorists about the risks associated with each violation and encouraging greater compliance with traffic regulations.
A key feature of the initiative is a series of awareness videos, with each video focusing on a specific cause of road accidents. The videos explain how dangerous driving behaviours — including sudden swerving, distracted driving, speeding and tailgating — can lead to collisions, while highlighting the correct practices motorists should follow to avoid them.
Dubai Police said the campaign seeks to transform awareness into safer behaviour behind the wheel by delivering practical messages through social media and other digital platforms.
The initiative comes as Dubai Police reported a 19 per cent reduction in road fatalities between 2024 and 2025, a result attributed to enhanced traffic enforcement, smart monitoring technologies and sustained public awareness efforts, according to Brigadier Al Awar.
Brigadier Al Awar said the new campaign builds on these achievements by reinforcing the message that road safety is a shared responsibility and that preventing accidents begins with individual driver behaviour.
The campaign also includes an interactive online competition that tests participants' knowledge of traffic rules and safe driving practices, with two Nissan Kicks vehicles offered as prizes.
Brigadier Al Awar said the ultimate goal is to reduce accidents, injuries and fatalities by addressing the root causes of crashes and promoting a culture of responsible driving across the community.
Campaign focus areas
Excessive Speeding
Mobile Phone Distraction While Driving
General Road Inattentiveness
Safety Awareness for Delivery Riders
Tailgating (Failure to Maintain Safe Distance)
Sudden Swerving and Abrupt Lane Change
Dubai Police traffic data shows:
1,928 accidents caused by sudden lane deviation
1,529 accidents due to insufficient safe distance
46 accidents linked to speeding