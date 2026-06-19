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Dubai Police targets top causes of road accidents in new campaign

Awareness drive runs until July 9, focusing on speeding, swerving and tailgating

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Dubai Police launches “Drive with Awareness” campaign to promote road safety.
Dubai Police launches “Drive with Awareness” campaign to promote road safety.
Dubai Police

Dubai: Sudden lane swerving, tailgating and speeding continue to rank among the leading causes of traffic accidents on Dubai's roads, prompting Dubai Police to launch a new awareness campaign aimed at changing driver behaviour and reducing preventable crashes.

The "Drive with Awareness" campaign, launched in partnership with Nissan Middle East and Abdul Wahed Al Rostamani Automobiles, will run from June 19 to July 9, combining educational content, awareness videos and public engagement activities to promote safer driving practices.

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Speaking to Gulf News Brigadier Essam Al Awar, Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said sudden lane deviation caused 1,928 accidents over the past two years, making it the leading cause of collisions. Failure to maintain a safe following distance accounted for 1,529 accidents, while speeding was responsible for 46 accidents during the same period.

Brigadier Al Awar said the campaign is designed to tackle these behaviours directly by educating motorists about the risks associated with each violation and encouraging greater compliance with traffic regulations.

A key feature of the initiative is a series of awareness videos, with each video focusing on a specific cause of road accidents. The videos explain how dangerous driving behaviours — including sudden swerving, distracted driving, speeding and tailgating — can lead to collisions, while highlighting the correct practices motorists should follow to avoid them.

Dubai Police said the campaign seeks to transform awareness into safer behaviour behind the wheel by delivering practical messages through social media and other digital platforms.

The initiative comes as Dubai Police reported a 19 per cent reduction in road fatalities between 2024 and 2025, a result attributed to enhanced traffic enforcement, smart monitoring technologies and sustained public awareness efforts, according to Brigadier Al Awar.

Brigadier Al Awar said the new campaign builds on these achievements by reinforcing the message that road safety is a shared responsibility and that preventing accidents begins with individual driver behaviour.

The campaign also includes an interactive online competition that tests participants' knowledge of traffic rules and safe driving practices, with two Nissan Kicks vehicles offered as prizes.

Brigadier Al Awar said the ultimate goal is to reduce accidents, injuries and fatalities by addressing the root causes of crashes and promoting a culture of responsible driving across the community.

Tackling root causes

Campaign focus areas

  • Excessive Speeding

  • Mobile Phone Distraction While Driving

  • General Road Inattentiveness

  • Safety Awareness for Delivery Riders

  • Tailgating (Failure to Maintain Safe Distance)

  • Sudden Swerving and Abrupt Lane Change

Accident data highlights key risks

Dubai Police traffic data shows:

  • 1,928 accidents caused by sudden lane deviation

  • 1,529 accidents due to insufficient safe distance

  • 46 accidents linked to speeding

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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