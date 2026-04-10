Drivers told to use indicators and avoid risky moves after spike in traffic incidents
Dubai: Dubai Police have renewed warnings against sudden swerving, identifying it as a leading cause of serious traffic accidents across the emirate.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, said abrupt lane changes remain among the most dangerous violations, often resulting in severe collisions, injuries, fatalities and major material damage.
Recent monitoring has recorded multiple incidents where drivers changed lanes without ensuring the road was clear or using indicators, leaving little reaction time for other motorists—especially on high-speed roads—thereby increasing crash risks.
Major General Al Mazrouei added that sudden swerving can lead to side-impact collisions, loss of vehicle control, rollovers and multi-vehicle accidents. He described such behaviour as a disregard for others’ safety and a lack of awareness of its serious consequences.
He noted that drivers often make these risky manoeuvres after missing an exit, attempting to overtake or trying to move into a faster lane, stressing that such reasons do not justify putting lives at risk. “Arriving late is far better than not arriving at all,” he said.
Motorists were urged to maintain their lane, ensure the road is clear before changing direction, use indicators correctly and keep a safe following distance, while remaining calm and avoiding sudden decisions.
Dubai Police also called on the public to report dangerous driving through the “We Are All Police” service via 901 or the “Police Eye” feature on its smart app, underscoring that road safety is a shared responsibility.
As per Article 29 of the Federal Traffic Law, the penalty for sudden swerving is Dh1,000 in fine and four black points.