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Dubai Police renew warning over deadly lane swerving as major cause of serious crashes

Drivers told to use indicators and avoid risky moves after spike in traffic incidents

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai Police say abrupt lane changes remain a leading cause of serious accidents.
Dubai Police say abrupt lane changes remain a leading cause of serious accidents.
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police have renewed warnings against sudden swerving, identifying it as a leading cause of serious traffic accidents across the emirate.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, said abrupt lane changes remain among the most dangerous violations, often resulting in severe collisions, injuries, fatalities and major material damage.

Recent monitoring has recorded multiple incidents where drivers changed lanes without ensuring the road was clear or using indicators, leaving little reaction time for other motorists—especially on high-speed roads—thereby increasing crash risks.

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Major General Al Mazrouei added that sudden swerving can lead to side-impact collisions, loss of vehicle control, rollovers and multi-vehicle accidents. He described such behaviour as a disregard for others’ safety and a lack of awareness of its serious consequences.

He noted that drivers often make these risky manoeuvres after missing an exit, attempting to overtake or trying to move into a faster lane, stressing that such reasons do not justify putting lives at risk. “Arriving late is far better than not arriving at all,” he said.

Motorists were urged to maintain their lane, ensure the road is clear before changing direction, use indicators correctly and keep a safe following distance, while remaining calm and avoiding sudden decisions.

Dubai Police also called on the public to report dangerous driving through the “We Are All Police” service via 901 or the “Police Eye” feature on its smart app, underscoring that road safety is a shared responsibility.

Penalty for sudden swerving

As per Article 29 of the Federal Traffic Law, the penalty for sudden swerving is Dh1,000 in fine and four black points.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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