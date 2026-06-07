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Sudden stops caused 24 traffic crashes in UAE in 2025

Stopping in the middle of the road is among the most dangerous traffic violations

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Stopping in the middle of the road is among the most dangerous traffic violations, particularly on high-speed roads where motorists have little time to react, increasing the risk of severe crashes, fatalities and serious injuries.
Stopping in the middle of the road is among the most dangerous traffic violations, particularly on high-speed roads where motorists have little time to react, increasing the risk of severe crashes, fatalities and serious injuries.
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The Ministry of Interior said sudden stops and vehicles left stationary in the middle of roads caused 24 traffic accidents across the country in 2025, resulting in injuries ranging from moderate to serious and causing property damage.

The ministry said 18 serious accidents occurred after drivers failed to move vehicles suffering mechanical breakdowns out of traffic lanes, while six other crashes were caused by sudden stops that disrupted traffic flow and led to collisions between vehicles.

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It warned that stopping in the middle of the road is among the most dangerous traffic violations, particularly on high-speed roads where motorists have little time to react, increasing the risk of severe crashes, fatalities and serious injuries.

The ministry urged drivers experiencing mechanical failures to steer their vehicles, whenever possible, onto the hard shoulder or another safe location away from traffic, activate hazard warning lights and place a reflective warning triangle to alert approaching motorists.

It also called on motorists to contact the police immediately if a disabled vehicle cannot be moved, allowing authorities to secure the scene and manage traffic safely. Police patrols are deployed to protect stranded vehicles and regulate traffic flow, reducing the risk of secondary accidents caused by surprise obstacles, poor visibility or driver inattention.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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