Stopping in the middle of the road is among the most dangerous traffic violations
The Ministry of Interior said sudden stops and vehicles left stationary in the middle of roads caused 24 traffic accidents across the country in 2025, resulting in injuries ranging from moderate to serious and causing property damage.
The ministry said 18 serious accidents occurred after drivers failed to move vehicles suffering mechanical breakdowns out of traffic lanes, while six other crashes were caused by sudden stops that disrupted traffic flow and led to collisions between vehicles.
It warned that stopping in the middle of the road is among the most dangerous traffic violations, particularly on high-speed roads where motorists have little time to react, increasing the risk of severe crashes, fatalities and serious injuries.
The ministry urged drivers experiencing mechanical failures to steer their vehicles, whenever possible, onto the hard shoulder or another safe location away from traffic, activate hazard warning lights and place a reflective warning triangle to alert approaching motorists.
It also called on motorists to contact the police immediately if a disabled vehicle cannot be moved, allowing authorities to secure the scene and manage traffic safely. Police patrols are deployed to protect stranded vehicles and regulate traffic flow, reducing the risk of secondary accidents caused by surprise obstacles, poor visibility or driver inattention.