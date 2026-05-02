Data shows light vehicles were involved in 3,834 accidents, exceeding other categories
Dubai: Light vehicles were responsible for the largest share of traffic accidents across the UAE last year, according to new figures released by the UAE Ministry of Interior.
The data shows that light vehicles were involved in 3,834 accidents, far exceeding other categories.
Motorcycles ranked second, with 1,224 incidents, followed by heavy trucks, which were linked to 325 accidents.
Other vehicle types accounted for smaller but notable shares. Bicycles were involved in 158 accidents, while heavy buses (with a capacity of 27 passengers or more) recorded 131.
Electric scooters accounted for 120 incidents, followed by light buses with 115, and e-bikes with 62. Vehicles of unknown type were linked to 31 accidents, while heavy and light mechanical equipment were involved in 13 and one incident respectively, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.
Overall, the UAE recorded 6,014 traffic accidents during the year. Of these, 4,085 were collisions between vehicles, 1,102 involved pedestrians being struck, and 800 were vehicle rollovers. A further 27 incidents were classified under other categories.
The figures also highlight the leading causes behind these accidents. Sudden swerving topped the list, accounting for 1,074 incidents, followed by driver distraction in all its forms, with 948 cases. Failing to leave a safe distance between vehicles contributed to 849 accidents, while negligence and lack of attention were cited in 661 cases.
The Ministry of Interior identified as many as 160 contributing factors to road accidents, ranging from failure to give way to pedestrians and unsafe overtaking to running red lights, excessive speed relative to road conditions, and tyre blowouts.