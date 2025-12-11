Street racer in UAE kills family of four in road accident

He took out a Dh350,000 personal loan to modify his car
A moment of thrill on the road turned into a lifetime of remorse for a young motorist whose reckless decisions claimed the lives of an entire family. What began as a youthful wager over modified cars ended in tragedy, serving as a harsh reminder of the consequences of dangerous driving.
A young man identified as A.A., a speed enthusiast in his early 20s, believed that loud engines and high-powered modifications were symbols of strength and status. His path to disaster began when a casual conversation among friends escalated into a dangerous challenge. His friend, identified as M.O., dared him to modify his car to match the performance of a street-race vehicle.
Determined to prove himself, A.A. took out a personal loan of Dh350,000. He bought a used car and replaced its engine with a more powerful one, spending two months preparing for the illegal race. On the day of the incident, both young men removed their license plates and raced through the mountainous streets, where the speed limit was 80 km/h. Yet, they pushed their vehicles to over 140 km/h.
A.A. won the race — but the thrill became an addiction. He continued to push his limits, performing dangerous stunts and driving recklessly, disregarding the law and the safety of others.
The inevitable tragedy came when A.A.’s heavily modified vehicle, weakened by unsafe alterations, suffered brake failure. Travelling at high speed, he lost control, veered into an oncoming lane, and collided head-on with Emirati family heading home for dinner.
The father and their two young children, aged one and four, died instantly at the scene, while the mother succumbed to her injuries the following day.
A.A. survived, only to face crushing debt, a likely prison sentence, and an overwhelming sense of guilt that he says will stay with him for life. Three months after causing the deaths of an innocent family, the young man remains in jail awaiting trial, haunted by his actions.
“I thought it was just a way to release my energy,” he said in regret. “I never stopped to think about others’ safety. If I had stopped after that challenge, four innocent lives would still be here. Traffic awareness is everyone’s responsibility.”
Authorities say the incident is a painful example of how a few seconds of recklessness can destroy families and futures.
Brigadier Khalid Al Kay, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, said that road safety is a collective duty and warned that illegal modifications and disruptive vehicle noise pose serious risks.
“We continue to roll out traffic-awareness campaigns and intensify monitoring to protect lives and property. Vehicles that are illegally modified will be confiscated immediately, and action will be taken against workshops responsible for these violations,” he said.
Major Saud Al Shaibah, head of the awareness department, said many young drivers wrongly believe that driving skill alone can compensate for speed and risky behaviour.
“Reckless driving and extreme speed end in tragedies. We encourage young motorists to use official racetracks where they can safely practise their hobby without endangering others,” he said.
From a technical perspective, unsafe vehicle tuning is far more dangerous than most drivers realise.
Engineer Omar Ali Shaheel, owner of an auto workshop, explained that proper tuning must be carried out only in licensed facilities following strict safety standards.
“Some young people focus only on increasing engine power and ignore critical safety systems such as brakes and stability control. Without proper technical knowledge, a modified car becomes a deadly weapon,” he warned.
